Roll a D20 for the New G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! - Inspired by Gearbox and 2K's Spectacular "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands"

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of Gearbox Software's critically acclaimed looter-shooter adventure, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its explosive new flavor, G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic!, is now available in Collector's Boxes, Tubs and 16 oz Cans at G FUEL.com!

Picture this… you're sitting at the table, your Fatemaker's character sheet in hand, and a tiny girl in a bunny-shaped wizard's hat – your Dungeon Master – takes a deep breath and yells, "ALRIGHT GANG It's time we get this party started with a litttttttle bit of dynamite. Who wants to blow some MORE stuff up in this round of BUNKERS & BADASSES?!"

She slams her hand down on the table, spilling your carefully stacked damage tokens all over the floor. "I brought a little something to keep us… ahem… focused… if you know what I mean…" You look down at the table and see it's the new G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! Collector's Box, Tubs and Cans!

G FUEL created this fantastic new flavor in celebration of Gearbox Software's latest looter shooter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The flavor is as bombastic as Tina herself – an explosive Cherry Vanilla combo!

Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of Energy Formula has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. It has plenty of power to help keep you going, no matter how long – or weird – an encounter might get.

G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! 16 oz Cans can also be found along your adventure. Each can has zero calories and 300 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

In other words, you might be stuck in Tina's fantasy world until she lets you leave, but you should have all the energy you need to help you face whatever she might throw at your party which, knowing her, could be just about anything.

Each Collector's Box, Tub, and Can of Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! will grant players access to Skeleton Keys, which are used in-game to open chests and amass sweet, sweet loot. Codes can be redeemed at gfuelxtinytina.com.

"When I knew we'd be able to play Bunkers & Badasses with Tiny Tina and Gearbox, I was confident G FUEL was in for a fun time," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Innovating flavors in conjunction with partnerships like these keep GFUEL flavors fun and refreshing."

G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! is now available as a Collector's Box, 16 oz cans and 40-serving tubs at G FUEL.com while supplies last. Roll for initiative to claim your own G FUEL Tiny Tina's High Rollin' Sparkly Boom Magic! now!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 324,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Gearbox Entertainment

Gearbox Entertainment Company is a Frisco, Texas-based award-winning, developer and publisher of interactive entertainment. It was founded in 1999 by game industry veterans, and its first release was Half-Life: Opposing Force. Since then, the company has become known for successful game franchises including Borderlands, and Brothers in Arms, as well as acquired properties Duke Nukem and Homeworld. The Gearbox Entertainment Company is a proud member of the Embracer Group AB family of companies, which is publicly traded at Nasdaq First North (EMBRAC B). For more information, visit www.gearboxsoftware.com.

© 2022 Gearbox. Gearbox and the Gearbox Software logos are registered trademarks, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands logos are trademarks, of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

