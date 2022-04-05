Service Express Acquires Trident Computer Resources Strengthening Its Position as the Global Leader in Data Center Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, the leading global data center solutions provider, today announces the acquisition of third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Trident Computer Resources based in New Jersey.

"Trident is thrilled to join the Service Express team," said Steve Studley , CEO of Trident Computer Resources.

Founded in 1993, Trident provides data center maintenance and technical support to enterprise and Fortune 500 customers from gaming to healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Trident supports a wide variety of OEM server, storage and network hardware in over 65 countries.

The acquisition of Trident aligns well with Service Express' broader strategy to provide the absolute best experience for IT professionals in the data center worldwide. Solutions delivered by Service Express offer long-term Trident customers additional options for their IT infrastructure needs beyond multivendor support, including Cloud, Managed Services, Hardware Solutions and more. In the coming months, Trident customers will have the right parts locally stocked before placing a service ticket with the help of OnDeck® Predictive Sparing®.

Service Express is the highest-rated solution provider in its space with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91 and has worked alongside IT teams to optimize performance in the data center for over 25 years. The company leverages multivendor expertise, a reliable global hardware distribution network that alleviates supply chain delays, and its proprietary technology, ExpressConnect, to provide companies with tools to automate support in the data center.

"Trident has a strong reputation for providing great multivendor support to enterprise customers around the world," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "They've not only increased service levels but have also saved their customers significant dollars. Trident is a great fit, and we look forward to offering existing customers an expanded and innovative portfolio of data center solutions powered by Service Express' best-in-class service."

About Service Express



Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, cloud, managed services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the world trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. With its flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, Service Express works alongside IT teams to automate and streamline support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com .

About Trident Computer Resources



Trident is a multivendor data center services provider specializing in third-party maintenance (TPM) and technical support for more than 20 years. The company supports clients across multiple industries, focusing on financial institutions, gaming, energy, government, healthcare and higher education.

