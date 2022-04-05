Sweetens Cove Introduces Kennessee Bourbon

Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick and Master Blender Marianne Eaves' Acclaimed Spirits Company Curates Kentucky and Tennessee Bourbons Into One Harmonious, Groundbreaking Expression

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetens Cove Spirits Company today introduced its latest expression – Kennessee, the inspired union of Kentucky and Tennessee Bourbons, hand-curated and blended together by Master Blender Marianne Eaves. It is the latest expression by the premium purveyor of fine bourbons, named for the acclaimed 9-hole Tennessee golf course and featuring an ownership group that includes Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick and friends. In 2021, Esquire Magazine ranked Sweetens Cove as the #1 celebrity spirit in the world.

"Rather than argue whether Kentucky or Tennessee is better or best, why not put them together in one bottle and create magic?" related Eaves. "Each of these liquids reflect the enduring and exceptional personality of their region, sharing common ground and yet, distinctive qualities. Working barrel by barrel, I added a hint of toasted sugar maple wood to elevate this one-of-a-kind blend, just right at 110.7 proof."

With an SRP of $59.00, Sweetens Cove Kennessee is the company's first foray into the "all-access" market, with a high-end product and approachable price-point, ideal for happy hour, barbecues, tailgates and mixology.

Sweetens Cove Kennessee brings an inventive harmony to the long-standing whiskey rivalry of Kentucky and Tennessee. "We are excited to celebrate the characters and culture, legacy and lore, of kindred spirits from Kentucky and Tennessee," added Mark Rivers, Sweetens Cove's Managing Partner. "This was an exciting effort to break down the walls and find a unity and wonder from these two regions brought unexpectedly together. The net result is another masterpiece from Marianne – a delicious and dynamic bourbon."

Sweetens Cove Kennessee will be available in 12 states across the U.S. to begin its journey in 2022, including: Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nevada and Illinois. In certain markets, subject to legal restrictions, the product can be purchased online via www.sweetenscovespirits.com.

Sweetens Cove Kennessee Give-A-Little Project Opens for Nominations

To celebrate the launch of Sweetens Cove Kennessee, the Company is celebrating its roots as grassroots golf course in rural Tennessee by sharing some of its success. The Company will dedicate $5 from each of the first 10,000 bottles sold of Kennessee to create a pool of $50,000 to contribute and fund little projects at small-town and local golf courses.

"As passionate superfans of the game, we are excited that some of these proceeds from the Kennessee launch are helping out the special little places that make golf great," explained Peyton Manning, Co-Founder of Sweetens Cove.

Nominations for little courses to receive a little support from Sweetens Cove should be made via the brand's Instagram account, @sweetenscovespirits.

Tasting Notes on Sweetens Cove Kennessee

Master Blender Marianne Eaves' personal notes:

The aroma can be described as warm toasted oak, graham cracker, rich mulled spice and orange peel, and a hint of dried pome fruit. The palate offers sweet warm caramel, vanilla and baking spices, hint of citrus, gentle chewy oak, and easy creamy mid palate. The finish is long, with lingering warmth and a sweet soft woodsy ending.

About Sweetens Cove Spirits Company

Artisan purveyor of fine bourbons based in Tennessee and named for the renowned Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburg, located between Nashville and Chattanooga. Operating since 2020, with annual bourbon releases in each of 2020 and 2021 and now one of the fastest-growing prestige brands in the spirits world.

The Sweetens Cove Golf Club started it all, called the "Little Course That Could" by the New York Times for its world-class architecture and heart-warming backstory. Sweetens has ranked as one of the Top 50 golf experiences in the U.S., according to the GolfWeek Modern 100 List, which has also rated it as the best 9-hole course in America. It has been described as "Field of Dreams Meets Tin Cup" for its cult-like following, summer camp-like vibe and breathtaking design and environment. The course has also been known for its long-standing ritual of first-time players taking a celebratory shot of whiskey on the first tee, prior to beginning their rounds.

In 2019, a group of friends, including Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Andy Roddick, Jim Nantz and others, acquired the public Golf Club and launched the Spirits Company, with a vision of preserving and protecting the legacy and accessibility of the course and building a craftsmanship-centered spirits portfolio.

