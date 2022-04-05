UV Disinfection Lighting Company PURO Unveils First-of-its-Kind Disinfection Control System at Major Midwest Children's Hospital

PURONet UV Disinfection Control System allows for safe and powerful disinfection, real-time reporting and in-depth data collection

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting announced today the successful installation of its latest disinfection solution, PURONet UV Disinfection Control System at Children's Mercy Kansas City. As the first control system of its kind, PURONet seamlessly controls disinfection units within a room to quickly and continuously disinfect air of pathogens up to 99.9% – including MRSA and today's SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

PURO Disinfection Lighting (PRNewsfoto/PURO) (PRNewswire)

"Our team researched extensively to discover and determine the best infection control solutions for our operating rooms, and PURO offered the most thorough and complete solution for installation, utilization, and effectiveness," said Adam Zorn, Director of Engineering at Children's Mercy Kansas City. "With the introduction of PURONet, the products are now also the most safe and intuitive application for our facilities, environmental services, and operating room front-line staff."

PURONet offers a user-friendly disinfection program complete with full-spectrum Helo UV disinfection units, powered by Violet Defense® technology, motion sensors and a touch screen control system. The control center provides powerful disinfection without the added cost of full time employees or expensive maintenance associated with portable UV machines.

"PURONet's UV disinfection technology provides an added layer of safety and security for patients and healthcare providers," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "While other PURO fixtures have been successfully installed in hospitals and surgery centers across the country, we are proud to work with Children's Mercy Kansas City on the first installation of our PURONet control system and ultimately revolutionize the way hospitals disinfect their operating rooms."

Last month, PURO launched PUROHealth, a product line specifically tailored to healthcare facilities. PUROHealth offers a wide variety of UV technologies for both continuous air disinfection for occupied spaces, and air and surface disinfection for unoccupied spaces. The new healthcare division brings customized and proven UV disinfection solutions to operating rooms, hospitals, clinics, medical offices, urgent care, and long-term care facilities.

PURO also recently partnered with Siemens Healthineers and other major healthcare systems to bring the power of UV disinfection to more areas of the healthcare industry.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO® Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, schools, entertainment venues, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. All PURO Lighting products, whether it's our powerful pulsed-Xenon line powered by Violet Defense® technology, or our PURO Air products, providing continuous UV disinfection of air in occupied spaces, can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus.

