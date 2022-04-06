ART ANGELS, HOLLYWOOD ELITE'S FAVORITE GALLERY, MAKES ITS NEXT BIG MOVE INTO DIGITAL ART

The two female entrepreneurs of Art Angels are stepping into the metaverse and are taking women with them.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a way of merging the art world with the digital, Art Angels, a contemporary art gallery based in the heart of Los Angeles and Miami, has expanded into the Metaverse, extending their craft to include virtual exhibitions, NFTs and the opportunity to purchase tangible art with cryptocurrencies. With the help of baseball legend Micah Johnson, artist Flore and more, co-founders Jacquelin Napal and Kat Emery are making the physical art world accessible to all, creating an equitable and inclusive space for consumers to enjoy.

The duo has curated multiple exhibitions by Micah Johnson into the Metaverse, one of which was showcased at this year's Art Basel Miami. The exhibition, called "Aku World," featured the voices of diverse artists and brought collectors into the digital universe. The exhibit marked the first physical experience of the digital world, allowing patrons to collect NFTs, create their own Akutars, and purchase physical art with cryptocurrency. Art Angels then proceeded to curate and sell out renowned artist Flore's, first artist-led NFT fusion collection. In the coming months, female artist Stefania Nazzal prepares to showcase her "After the Rain" collection that reminds viewers that their journey is just beginning.

As society moves forward in this digital space, Art Angels understands the impact the Metaverse can have in the advancement of minority and young artists, as buying property in the blockchain equates to buying membership into the most exclusive art circles. Making these digital exhibitions available to all, the contemporary gallery aims to make the entrance into the art world easier for those that have been previously excluded and underrepresented.

Napal co-founded and now proudly creates and curates collections that uplift younger, diverse voices in the space. Her counterpart - and true 21st century woman - Emery started the gallery with an Instagram page before a website, and is now leading the charge into the Metaverse.

"As women in the space, we hope to create a circular transaction for female artists to break the pre-existing system of male-dominated art sales and crypto transactions. By featuring a curation of art by women and other minorities where the funds go back to female artists and charities like Black Girls Code, we help them become the role models for generations below them. And we hope the cycle repeats," say Napal and Emery, the co-founders of Art Angels.

Art Angels is one of the first dedicated contemporary galleries in the nation that built strong roots in Los Angeles and Miami, now adorning the walls of some of the highest net worth properties. They have built a community that deeply trusts their judgment, with buyers like Kylie Jenner, Mark Cuban, and more. Although curating art in the blockchain brings an entirely different perspective to ownership, the duo maintains an understanding of the wants of their clientele, as well as the trajectory of larger business.

As art continues to evolve, Art Angels follows, as they step into the Metaverse and explore the social impact of digital art. From April 23rd to November 27th, , Art Angels will be showcasing works by Flore at the world's largest art exhibition, the 59th Venice Biennale, alongside a curation in the new in-house digital experiential space.

About Art Angels.

Art Angels is a contemporary art gallery founded in 2013 by Jacquelin Napal and Kat Emery located in Los Angeles and Miami. They also hold residences in Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, and Catch Restaurant Los Angeles. Art Angels is a premium luxury brand that offers an eclectic mix of both established and arising artists with a VIP experience whilst maintaining the down-to-earth, approachable vibe it was built on. Their exhibitions have led them to build a cult-like following from the chic and elite across the globe, which has become the go-to for high profile artists and collectors alike. Art Angels has been featured on multiple television shows including Million Dollar Listing, Selling Sunset, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and My Unorthodox Life.

