BastCore - Nation's Leading Processor of Industrial Hemp partners with Texas Tech University to bring closed loop green chemistry solutions to market

MONTGOMERY, Ala., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BastCore has partnered with Texas Tech University (Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute) to create a new platform that will deliver novel fiber solutions utilizing their Mcore product in addition to an environmentally friendly process for degumming, or delignification. The initial scope of work is to assess BastCore's chipped core wood (hurd) composition.

"We are very excited about this research collaboration and looking forward to applying our expertise in various polymers, fibers, and biopolymers to hemp fibers and hurd. This project will target the full utilization of hemp biomass and will be based on biomass delignification and its transformation to bioproducts using a green chemistry approach. Accomplishing this goal will result in major advances in high-value products from hemp," said Noureddine Abidi, Director of the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute at Texas Tech University.

"We are pleased to be working with the team at Texas Tech that has decades of in-depth experience working with numerous crops utilized in the textile industry. Their successful track record will prove to add value for BastCore's research and development efforts", said BastCore CEO, Coleman Beale.

