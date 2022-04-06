BiOneCure Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for BIO-106, a Novel TROP2 ADC for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

BiOneCure Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for BIO-106, a Novel TROP2 ADC for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiOneCure Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the IND for BIO-106, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target TROP-2 to treat a broad range of advanced solid tumors.

BioOneCure (PRNewswire)

This IND approval is a significant milestone for both our team and the patients we hope to serve.

The clinical study cleared by the FDA, known as StarBridge-1, is a Phase I/II, multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of BIO-106 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancers

"This is the first IND approval for BiOneCure. It is a significant milestone for both our team and the patients we hope to serve." said Haifeng Bao, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BiOneCure. "BiOneCure has complete intellectual property rights of the product, covering the payload, antibody and the ADC drug product, The introduction of our innovatively developed ADC candidate BIO-106 validated our approach to the next generation of ADC. We are very excited to bring the new molecule to the clinical stage and look forward to advancing this trial"

About BIO-106

BIO-106 is an anti-Trop-2 ADC to target cancer cells expressing Trop-2, a protein overexpressed in a broad range of tumors including TNBC, HR+/HER2 mBC, NSCLC, and others. BIOneCure has developed BIO-106 using its proprietary TAMTM payload technology to enable homogenous high drug load. In the pre-clinical study, BIO-106 has demonstrated broad anti-tumor activities with excellent safety profile and wide therapeutic window.

About BiOneCure Therapeutics

BiOneCure is an emerging biopharma dedicated to developing innovative ADC drugs for treatment of cancers. The company is led by industry veterans from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Amgen, and other similar companies with successful drug discovery and development experience in ADC field. The company has developed proprietary payload platforms which enable a tailor-made approach for ADC drug development. The company is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

BioOneCure Contacts:

Wei Yuan

Info@bionecure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BiOneCure