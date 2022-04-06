BioVigil Raises Growth Funding Round to Accelerate Success

Funds dedicated to innovation and expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVigil, a market leader in the electronic hand hygiene monitoring category, has raised growth funding to accelerate success and scale the business. The round is led by one of the current Board members and a key investor.

We are passionate about saving lives by keeping patients and healthcare workers safe.

Now, more than ever, keeping patients and healthcare heroes safe is a priority. BioVigil's technology helps hospitals ensure 97+% hand hygiene compliance, up to 80% reduction in Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), improved Leapfrog scores, and increased patient satisfaction scores. BioVigil helped numerous customers, especially during COVID-19 pandemic, with effective digital contact tracing and workflow optimization with cutting edge data analytics so healthcare providers can take care of the patients and themselves in the safest possible environment.

Funding will help BioVigil accelerate success in innovation, further strengthen the team, and secure the supply chain in these uncertain times. Funds will also be used to continue advancing BioVigil's technology and investing in their customer's success in healthcare and beyond.

Tim Patton, BioVigil Chairman of the Board, said "This funding will help BioVigil scale its impact on patient safety. It excites me to hear directly from customers that in addition to high compliance rates and infection reduction, BioVigil's automated data collection and intelligence allows nurses and doctors to save time from manual data entry/analysis so they can spend more time doing what they love; taking care of their patients."

"We are a customer outcome driven company, dedicated to delighting our customers," said Sanjay Gupta, CEO at BioVigil. "We are passionate about saving lives by keeping patients and healthcare workers safe. We are growing leaps and bounds and we are excited that this growth funding will scale our business to new heights."

BioVigil's Electronic Hand Hygiene solution provides hospitals the insights they need to empower better decision-making, reduce infections, enhance the patient experience, and exceed Leapfrog Group hand hygiene observation requirements. Contact marketing@biovigil.com for more information.

About BioVigil:

BioVigil is a leader in electronic hand hygiene monitoring. Innovating since 2012, BioVigil uses technology to increase hand hygiene compliance in healthcare facilities resulting in decreased healthcare acquired infections (HAIs), improved patient engagement, accessibility to data insights provider teams need, and improved Leapfrog Group grades. Learn more at https://biovigil.com/

