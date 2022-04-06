Boeing and Google Cloud Partnership Takes Flight, Aims to Transform Aerospace Industry

Leading aerospace company will migrate hundreds of applications to the cloud, leverage Google's advanced data analytics tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Boeing today announced a partnership that will support the leading aerospace company's cloud transformation by migrating hundreds of applications across multiple business groups and aerospace products to Google Cloud. The partnership will enable Boeing to address challenges that come with traditional on-premises IT implementations, taking advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud, along with the ease-of-use and innovation of Google Cloud's data analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) tools.

"Today's announcement represents a significant investment in Boeing's digital future. Google Cloud will help us modernize our applications; empower our people with the latest technology, tools and expertise; and continuously innovate with rapid software changes," said Susan Doniz, Boeing chief information officer and senior vice president of Information, Technology & Data Analytics. "With Google Cloud's years of cloud leadership, data analytics, and AI/ML experience, we are looking forward to driving advanced digital aerospace solutions together."

Under the partnership, Boeing will enable its aerospace product software and internal developers' abilities to design and deploy applications and solutions across the company to solve problems, create new digital products, and support its business partners. Google Cloud's automation will enable Boeing application owners to accelerate provisioning services for projects. Developers will also be able to leverage new data analytics and AI/ML tools for additional business impact, including offering insights that can improve Boeing's efficiencies in airplane manufacturing.

In line with Boeing's commitment to maintain net-zero emissions within their operations, Boeing will deploy apps and workloads in Google Cloud regions with the lowest carbon footprint. Google Cloud matches 100% of the electricity that powers cloud workloads with renewable energy, making it the cleanest cloud in the industry. This ensures when customers like Boeing move an application from a self-managed data center or collocation facility to Google Cloud, the net operational emissions are zero.

"Boeing is a global aerospace icon, and we're proud to partner and apply the best of Google Cloud's capabilities, including AI, data analytics, and clean infrastructure," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "We look forward to working together to transform Boeing's business and help them continue to build innovative aerospace services that help airlines run efficiently and in an environmentally friendly way."

