Campus Legends Partners with Solana Ventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Legends announced today an investment from Solana Ventures, the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. The partnership equips Campus Legends, exclusive NFT partner to the Heisman Trophy Trust, to serve as a bridge between college sports and crypto through a thriving community-driven platform that turns passionate fandom into an investment for fans that pays through exclusive ownership benefits and opportunities to re-sell on the secondary market.

The fast-growing company collaborates with colleges, athletes and media rights holders as the safe, officially-licensed platform that generates licensing revenue in perpetuity for its partners through a turnkey tech, creative & e-commerce solution for NFTs. Partnering with Solana Ventures provides the Campus Legends platform the best technology available on the market today, utilizing Solana's fast transaction times and low costs to create a better experience for its fan community. Campus Legends is now the only officially licensed college sports NFT platform backed by the blockchain it operates on.

"Solana's ever-growing ecosystem of innovators is one of the most exciting things happening in crypto today," said Christine Menedis, co-Founder and CEO of Campus Legends. "This partnership was a natural fit for us, as they share our vision of what an NFT-driven ownership economy can look like for sports fans. And, what we have in store together is truly game-changing."

Solana Ventures' mission is to accelerate the growth of the Solana blockchain and adjacent ecosystems by providing capital to the most promising teams building in the crypto ecosystem. The partnership with Campus Legends provides exposure of the Solana blockchain to the nearly 200 million college sports fans worldwide.

"Campus legends is building the premier, fully licensed college athlete NFT platform," said Matthew Beck, partner at Solana Ventures. "They've built a world-class team and are working with the biggest names in college sports to bring NFTs to the masses in a way that allows all college athletes to capitalize on their likeness and interact directly with their fans for the first time."

"Tim and the team at Campus Legends have an amazingly positive, community-loving energy that fits well into the Solana ecosystem," added Raj Gokal, co-Founder of Solana. "Tim cares a lot about deepening the athlete and fan relationship, and he's found the perfect venue to do so. I'm excited to see what his team accomplishes in the coming years."

Campus Legends has partnerships with dozens of schools and thousands of college athletes and has unique NFT drops planned over the summer leading into the 2022 college football season. Visit CampusLegends.com for more information.

