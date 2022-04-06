Captivate readers using ledes and nut grafs in this hands-on writing workshop from the National Press Club Journalism Institute

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every story competes for attention and must earn its readers by making a clear promise to deliver relevant information. Headlines may hook us, but ledes draw us in, and nut grafs keep us.

As journalism changes, this is constant: Readers must know what's at stake in a story and why it matters to them (or should).

This hour-long, hands-on workshop for reporters and editors will demonstrate how to make those stakes clear by:

Deconstructing the difference between ledes and nut grafs

Identifying common mistakes in crafting nut grafs

Offering solutions that help an inclusive community connect your journalism to their lives

Registration is open for this program, which will take place virtually from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 15. When you register, please share an example of a lede and a nut graf that successfully frames a story. This can be from your own work or a story you think is great.

The program will cost $20 for National Press Club members and $25 for the public.

About the instructor

Julie Moos is executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute. Moos joined the Journalism Institute from McClatchy. As managing director of news there, she was responsible for coaching and training reporters and editors in 30 newsrooms on journalism challenges ranging from fair use to audience-centered storytelling, while simultaneously leading a real-time news team of reporters and editors who drove millions of readers to McClatchy products every month. Moos also spent 11 years at the Poynter Institute where she oversaw Poynter.org, edited "Best Newspaper Writing" and New York Times-bestselling front page books, launched an iTunesU No. 1 podcast and taught in digital journalism and leadership seminars. Prior to Poynter, Moos spent seven years at market-leading WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, running WRAL.com, writing for morning broadcasts and producing news graphics.

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

