Cellcom broadens its use of Voipfuture's Qrystal beyond enterprise customer voice services to include voice quality assurance for private customers

Cellcom and Voipfuture strengthen cooperation to expand monitoring capabilities and improve customer service Cellcom broadens its use of Voipfuture's Qrystal beyond enterprise customer voice services to include voice quality assurance for private customers

HAMBURG, Germany, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voipfuture, provider of a unique carrier-grade, dual-visibility voice service quality monitoring and analytics solution, announced today that it completed deploying its Qrystal monitoring solution in Cellcom's IMS core, in addition to the already monitored enterprise voice services.

Cellcom is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. The company is the largest Israeli cellular provider, and uses its technologically advanced infrastructure to provide its subscribers with a broad range of services, including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added solutions for mobile offices, data protection and more.

Cellcom has been monitoring enterprise customer voice services with Qrystal since 2018. As of today, the company will be using Qrystal to ensure voice quality for private customers as well.

With the help of Voipfuture's technology, Cellcom can analyze end-user connectivity and user experience, reducing time to fix issues, and ultimately enhancing user satisfaction.

Qrystal's use cases include:

Troubleshooting

Network performance optimization

Customer care applications

Interconnection monitoring

Customer SLA monitoring

"It was natural for us to expand the use of Qrystal to provide visibility into Cellcom's Private IMS core. Qrystal lets us monitor user experience throughout our network, quickly detecting any issues, and allows us to deliver superior voice quality to Cellcom customers," says Ilan Elgaly, Voice Network Engineer, Cellcom Fixed Line Communications.

Michael Wallbaum, Director Product Marketing, says: "Voipfuture's Qrystal technology is exceptionally scalable. It's applicable to a wide range of network environments, from enterprise branch sites to major interconnection points and carrier networks. Qrystal has demonstrated its value to Cellcom's Enterprise voice platform and we are happy that Cellcom has decided to expand the use of our solution to also monitor their private customer IMS. We are looking forward to continuing to support Cellcom with their current and future service offerings."

About Voipfuture

Voipfuture is a premium voice service monitoring and analytics company that provides a unique technology for assessing, aggregating, analyzing, and visualizing voice quality information, for better data-based insights.

Voipfuture products offer a precise view on both the media and control planes to communication service providers, wholesalers, enterprises, call centers and cloud-based voice services. Since its launch, Voipfuture has been at the forefront of voice quality monitoring and continues to redefine Voice over IP by connecting customers' view on service quality with high resolution user experience, as well as with insights that enable next gen voice services.

For more information: https://www.voipfuture.com/

Media Contact:

Lilach Bar-Tal

pr@g2mteam.com

View original content:

SOURCE Voipfuture