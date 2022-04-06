CeriFi Completes Acquisition of MarkMeldrum.com, Enhancing Position as the Leading Provider of Financial Education, Training and Certification

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of MarkMeldrum.com ("MarkMeldrum.com" or the "Company"), a leading provider of exam preparation and review materials for levels I, II and III of the Chartered Financial Analyst® ("CFA®") exam. MarkMeldrum.com prepares CFA® candidates globally with a robust set of exam preparation materials, including lecture videos, question banks, practice guides and mock exams. MarkMeldrum.com represents the eleventh acquisition for CeriFi, a leading provider of premium financial education, training and certification solutions to the financial services industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"MarkMeldrum.com is undeniably a leader in financial education solutions, providing the best CFA® exam prep, and we are thrilled to welcome another top solution to our CeriFi family," said Matthew Given, CEO of CeriFi. "Mark and his team are the respected authority worldwide in this space, and we look forward to helping even more financial professionals achieve their career goals."

The strategic combination further enhances the value CeriFi can provide to its financial institution customers through a broader and deeper product portfolio. Today, CeriFi's product portfolio includes education, training and certification in accounting, financial crime, financial planning, financial risk management, insurance, securities licensing, tax and financial curriculum and courseware.

Dr. Mark Meldrum, Ph.D., founder of MarkMeldrum.com, said, "CeriFi shares my deep commitment to quality, including delivering the best learning outcomes in the industry. I could not be more excited for MarkMeldrum.com's future as part of CeriFi, which continues to change the game in financial services training through investment and innovation."

"The acquisition of MarkMeldrum.com is an exciting next part of CeriFi's long-term strategic plan. CeriFi is uniquely positioned in the market as the only player exclusively focused on holistically addressing the needs of institutions, students and professionals across the financial services industry. We will continue to leverage our unique and highly actionable set of opportunities to continue to drive growth both organically and through add-on investments," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners.

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Sullivan Mahoney served as legal counsel to MarkMeldrum.com.

About CeriFi:

CeriFi is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services market. To date, CeriFi has acquired eleven highly complementary companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education, Pass Perfect, the CFP assets of LoneStar Financial Education, the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists, Bionic Turtle, CPMI, Fast Forward Academy, Spidell Publishing and MarkMeldrum.com.

For additional information on CeriFi, see http://www.cerifi.com/.

About MarkMeldrum.com:

MarkMeldrum.com has helped candidates prepare to take and pass levels I, II and III of the Chartered Financial Analyst® exam since its founding in 2017. The company provides students and professionals around the globe the resources they need to ensure strong outcomes on the exam and success in the financial services industry. Meldrum delivers a range of premier exam preparation materials, including eLearning courses with lecture videos, question banks, study planners and mock exams.

For additional information on Meldrum, see https://www.markmeldrum.com/.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity fund dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/.

