THE CONQUEROR TEAMS UP WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE VIRTUAL FITNESS CHALLENGES INSPIRED BY THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Five Challenges, Five Medals, Follow Frodo And Sam On The Path To Mordor

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conqueror Virtual Challenges, an international sensation of gamified virtual fitness events, along with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, announces today a brand new series of five consecutive virtual challenges inspired by the universe of the beloved THE LORD OF THE RINGS film trilogy.

The Conqueror's THE LORD OF THE RINGS Virtual Challenge Series (PRNewswire)

At the crossroads of fitness and fantasy lives the preciousss virtual experience into Mordor where participants exercise in equivalent distances traveled by their favorite Hobbits. The incentive? Earning a rewarding tailor-made medal at the end of every challenge and completing the collection of five trails, from peaceful Bag End to the fiery Mount Doom.

Sports enthusiasts and fans of this iconic film franchise are invited to become observers of Frodo and Sam's quest starting from The Shire up to the dark surroundings of Mordor. A custom-made Map of Middle-earth has been integrated into The Conqueror Challenges app where users are taken on an immersive journey to destroy the One Ring.

You shall pass a challenge to unlock another by tracking and logging progress in the app - running, cycling, swimming, or simply walking the challenge distance. Each challenge is accompanied by Stories and Postcards from the exact places where Frodo and Sam were during their trip.

One cannot succeed without companionship in THE LORD OF THE RINGS and joining forces is valued in these challenges too. The Conqueror Challenges App has introduced a new special feature for the creation of a fellowship, of at least two members.

Once a user finishes The Shire, the medal will arrive as well, together with a beautifully designed ring. The challenge is to keep it secret, keep it safe, because it has to stay until the last challenge and be literally thrown into the fires of Mordor's medal - it will have a special side on the front where to place the One Ring. Gamification at its finest!

"We are really excited to announce our global launch of THE LORD OF THE RINGS Virtual Challenge Series. Everyone loves the iconic film trilogy and we wanted to take our virtual challenge community on an epic adventure as they take the One Ring from The Shire to Mount Doom. It's a real intersection between fitness and fantasy and we're excited to immerse the fans into the world of Middle-earth." says Adam El-Agez, CEO of The Conqueror Virtual Challenges.

Starting today, participants can sign up for the challenges in the form of a single entry (one code to access one challenge) or as a bundle (all five challenges together).

This is a limited-edition series of events. The challenges will be available only for a specific time. Details on signing up for the challenges in single or bundle versions and the available distances can be found on the dedicated landing page, easily accessible here .

About The Conqueror Challenges

The Conqueror Challenges are a series of virtual fitness events that anyone in the world can participate in, anywhere, anytime. Conqueror challenges have helped over 400,000 people from over 100 countries stay motivated to exercise by challenging themselves to complete the equivalent distance of famous routes and trails around the world each time they exercise. For more information visit, www.theconqueror.events .

About Warner Brothers Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia's biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

