Developlus Announces Extension of Best-Selling Splat Lines

Developlus, Inc., a female-founded and family-owned, California-based hair care company is announcing the extension of their best-selling Splat lines with 6 all-new products.

Splat Original Complete Kits ($12.99) – Whipped Cherry + Winter Gray – These Kits have everything you need to create vivid hair color and are gentle on hair. This long-lasting, semi-permanent hair dye comes in 2 new shades - Whipped Cherry (deep bright red) & Winter Gray (icy silver) – that join the 25 existing hues available for purchase at CVS and splathaircolor.com.

Splat Midnight – Pink Sapphire ($12.99) –Formulated with micro-pigments to help brunettes and those with darker strands achieve bold color without bleach, this bleach-free vegan formula uses Baobab Seed Oil to condition while Quinoa Extracts strengthen and protect. Pink Sapphire (Raspberry Pink) joins 11 existing shades and can be purchased at Target, CVS, and splathaircolor.com.

Splat Double Lift – Rhythm + Blues ($11.99)- This bleach-free permanent formula gives those with dark strands bold, vivid color sans-bleach. This cool rich blue, joins 4 additional shades and is available at Target and splathaircolor.com.

Splat Naturals – Dark Silver ($14.99) – Easy and gentle on both hair and the environment with a 95% natural formula containing no bleach, parabens, sulfates, PPD, ammonia, or fragrances and featuring an ultra-conditioning formula with Baobab Seed Oil, Quinoa Extracts, and Pro-Vitamin B5, Splat Naturals come in 90% sustainable easy squeeze packaging. Dark Silver (a cool gray with deep tones) joins 8 vivid shades and is available at CVS and splathaircolor.com.

Splat Brilliant Bleach ($13.99) – This fuss-free bleach kit has all you need to achieve your blonding goals with up to 8 levels of lift. Infused with a Plant-Based Protein Complex to strengthen and protect bleached hair from damage. Available at Walmart, Rite Aid, and splathaircolor.com.

Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

