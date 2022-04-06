Digital Pioneer Announces Live-Streaming Social Engagement Web3 platform, TradeZing, at Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Amid Gen-Z and Millennial interest in the Stocks, Cryptocurrency, NFT and the metaverse spaces, Jordan Edelson brings a new platform for a growing community of traders.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Popular Influencer Foodgod Join Company as Investors and Board of Advisor members.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned entrepreneur Jordan Edelson is pleased to announce his next venture with the launch of TradeZing , a live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for Millennial and Gen Z traders. The platform harnesses the power of community and content creation across stocks, cryptocurrency, NFTs and the Metaverse to educate, elevate and entertain. TradeZing's announcement comes on the heels of their sponsorship of Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, the world's largest Bitcoin conference of the year.

TradeZing aims to create a community and provide traders with fun, educational and entertaining content. Featuring livestreams on trending topics, the platform will allow a new generation of traders to learn about these evolving spaces and be one step ahead in their investment opportunities.

"There's a strong demand to learn and understand emerging opportunities in stocks, cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse spaces," said Jordan Edelson, CEO and Co-Founder of TradeZing. "TradeZing was built for those who want to create content and share their knowledge for a generation of traders who are looking for an engaging, educational source. The platform makes complicated topics digestible and will be a resource for traders looking for interesting ways to make money. Additionally, we are excited to be a part of Bitcoin 2022 and to announce the official open signup for our invite only closed beta program."

TradeZing started with a pre-seed capital raise of $5 million and will be opening a formal seed round soon.

Partners of TradeZing include American sports commentator and former professional football player, Michael Irvin, who first spoke about the platform at Radio Row. Irvin as well as American television personality and influencer Foodgod will be part of TradeZing's Board of Advisors, a group of high-profile individuals helping to amplify the company's goals and inspire creators to build communities where everyone can teach and promote new opportunities to learn together. TradeZing's Board of Advisors adds strategic value within their respective industries, engaging with new audiences on behalf of the company and investing in its future through traditional and social media campaigns. Both are also joining TradeZing at Bitcoin 2022.

"I am thrilled to be part of this exciting new streaming platform," said Steve Mandell, high power entertainment attorney and Co-Founder of TradeZing. "It will be a space to cultivate and support content creators who are navigating and educating the future of income generation. Anyone who wants to learn about trading, NFTs, equities and the metaverse, while also taking control of their finances will be able to do so with TradeZing."

Edelson is a Forbes 30 under 30 seasoned entrepreneur and CEO/Founder of the groundbreaking mobile digital agency, Appetizer Mobile, which created mobile fashion app Chic Sketch. From the early age of 17, Edelson has started multiple companies such as Game Broadcasting Live, a digital streaming video game broadcasting channel that premiered on Time Square's Jumbotron screens, and eSportsTV, a portal for streaming live electronic sports and professional video gaming broadcasts. The rest of TradeZing's Executive team comes from leadership at Accenture, YouTube, Apple, Samsung, Warrior Trading and other major brands in the finance and media industries.

TradeZing is launching soon, and for additional information or to add yourself to the waitlist, please visit https://www.tradezing.com/ .

About TradeZing

