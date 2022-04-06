dvm360® Launches dvm360 Live!™ -- an all-new talk show for veterinary professionals

CRANBURY, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dvm360®, an MJH Life Sciences™ company, and the industry-leading multimedia platform for animal health professionals, is proud to announce the addition of dvm360 Live!™, an all-new web-based talk show for veterinary professionals to its extensive animal health multimedia portfolio.

dvm360 live (PRNewswire)

dvm360 Live!™, a magazine-style talk show, hosted by Adam Christman, DVM, MBA will blend clinical conversations with uplifting lifestyle stories featuring insightful guests and advocates from the animal health community, expert opinions, and a clinical focus for each episode.

"By adding dvm360 Live!™ to our multimedia portfolio that includes The Vet Blast Podcast®, dvm360® Magazine, dvm360.com, dvm360 Flex™—our newest online continuing education learning platform, and more, we are catering to our audience's growing preferences for consuming news and information in multiple ways," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of dvm360®.

Dr. Adam Christman, dvm360®'s Chief Veterinary Officer, who is also a national animal health advocate, speaker, and social media influencer with thousands of TikTok and Instagram followers is excited to introduce dvm360 Live!™ as a new platform to amplify the innovation and good work of veterinary professionals and supporters in communities everywhere.

"I'm pleased to host dvm360 Live!™ to the veterinary community and can't wait to engage in some of the most relevant conversations from veterinary professionals who are doing outstanding work in animal health care in ways never thought of before," said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA.

dvm360 Live!™ will be produced at MJH Studios® in Cranbury, New Jersey. dvm360 Live!™ is scheduled to premiere on April 7, 2022 and can be viewed at dvm360.com and on all dvm360® social media channels. Veterinary professionals who are interested in becoming a guest speaker should make inquiries to Adam Christman, DVM, MBA at adamchristman@mjhlifesciences.com.

About dvm360®

dvm360® is the leading multi-media provider of animal health care communications, education, and research for veterinary professionals for over 50 years. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information, and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360° solution for continuing education—print, digital, in-person, and on-demand. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences™ dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dvm360®