eMoney Advisor Reinforces Commitment to Financial Wellness During Financial Literacy Month

The FinTech firm plans both internal and external initiatives in April to enhance financial wellbeing

RADNOR, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, kicked off its celebration of Financial Literacy Month in April with initiatives aimed at both engaging employees in their own financial wellness journey and supporting financial advisors in their efforts to increase financial literacy among clients. Resources include Heart of Advice blog content, continuing education (CE) programs, internal workshops and events, and more.

"We're committed to providing resources that help people talk about money and achieve financial peace of mind for all, including our employees, our advisors and their clients," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney. "While we work to achieve these goals every day, Financial Literacy Month is a great time to focus our efforts on increasing access to quality financial education and enhancing financial wellbeing for everyone no matter where they are in their financial journey."

Advisor Resources

The Heart of Advice blog offers industry insights and best practices on a variety of topics facing financial professionals today, including financial literacy and wellness. There are several articles available now, including:

Additionally, with interest in cryptocurrency on the rise – 43% of U.S. adults rank this as their top investment according to a recent eMoney survey – it can be difficult for financial professionals to keep up with how to talk to clients about crypto. eMoney will host a CE webinar titled "Cryptoasset Education for Advisors" on Thursday, April 7, from 2 – 3 p.m. ET. Registration is open now.

Internal Resources

eMoney will host an internal event titled "Meet the Planners" on Wednesday, April 13, during which employees can learn more about the role the in-house Financial Planning Group (FPG) plays in supporting both clients and employees. A team of CFP®s and financial professionals, FPG relies on its diverse planning, product and industry expertise to drive product development and adoption, strengthen client relationships, expand service offerings, and support the company's financial wellness strategy. FPG will also offer a 401(k) and retirement planning workshop for all employees on Wednesday, April 20.

Throughout the year, eMoney employees have access to a variety of financial wellness resources at no cost, including:

FPG Office Hours : Employees can schedule time to connect with an in-house financial professional to ask questions and gain direction on personal finance topics.

Incentive : eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application – which allows users to aggregate financial accounts, track spending and saving, access financial education, and engage in challenges to make behavioral changes – is available to all employees; new hires also receive Incentive access as part of their onboarding process. : eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application – which allows users to aggregate financial accounts, track spending and saving, access financial education, and engage in challenges to make behavioral changes – is available to all employees; new hires also receive Incentive access as part of their onboarding process.

FinFit Workshops : Led by Fidelity, eMoney's parent company, employees can take advantage of live daily workshops on a variety of topics, including college planning, budgeting, retirement and more.

Headspace Mindful Money Collection: Employees have access to Headspace as a mental health benefit; the app offers a 10-day meditation course on mindful spending, among other topics.

"We believe that as a leader in the FinTech industry, we should support money conversations both internally and externally. We are committed to prioritizing our employees' financial wellness and overall well-being during Financial Literacy Month and throughout the year," said Revelli.

For more financial planning resources, visit the Heart of Advice blog.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

