Englewood Health Named a Top Hospital in New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has been named a top hospital in New Jersey by Jersey's Best magazine.

This mark of distinction was awarded following a rigorous vetting process in which Jersey's Best—in partnership with healthcare research companies Castle Connolly and IPRO—performed analytics on patients' post-discharge evaluations and a nation-wide physician survey. The investigative outfit then ranked hospitals based on their ability to treat specific medical conditions and provide high-quality care across the board.

Englewood Health was named a top hospital overall, as well as a top hospital for the treatment of high-risk pregnancy and childbirth; prostate cancer; breast cancer; knee and hip replacement; stroke; congestive heart failure; neurological disorders; coronary artery bypass surgery; and pain management.

Patient evaluations for Englewood Health elicited high overall satisfaction rates, as well as special mentions of doctors' excellent communication with patients and their families.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top hospitals in New Jersey," said Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "This reiterates what we know to be true: that we have highly-skilled, compassionate, and dedicated healthcare professionals here at Englewood Health."

For the complete list and more information about the rankings and methodology, visit: Jersey's Best Hospitals List.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks. Composed of Englewood Hospital, the Englewood Health Physician Network, and the Englewood Health Foundation, the health system delivers nationally recognized care in a community setting to residents of northern New Jersey, New York, and beyond. The hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. Englewood Hospital holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' and is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program® in 2021. Areas of clinical excellence include cardiac surgery and cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, vascular surgery, and women's health, as well as bloodless medicine and surgery. Englewood Health is an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital offers an internal medicine residency program affiliated with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship, pharmacy residency program, podiatry residency program, and a radiography training program. Englewood also serves as a training site for surgery, pathology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and other medical and surgical subspecialties. Englewood Health is continually expanding services and enhancing access through the Englewood Health Physician Network, a coordinated network of more than 500 office-based and hospital-based providers at more than 100 locations in six counties in New Jersey and New York. Through the main acute-care facility, physician network, hospital outpatient departments offering imaging services in local communities, and a variety of community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center. For additional information, visit www.englewoodhealth.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Englewood Health