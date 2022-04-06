Equum Medical joins the American Telemedicine Association to promote telehealth's role in broadening access to quality care

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical, a leader in acute care telehealth, has joined the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) to fulfill a common mission of using virtual care services to deliver high quality and effective care for all Americans, regardless of geography.

"The current staffing shortage in our hospitals is causing a major disruption in care for many, especially those in underserved areas, where even basic services are difficult to access" said Equum CEO Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA. "Many hospitals are resorting to cutting services because they can't cover shifts, a result of burnout from COVID, which hastened a long-expected wave of resignations and retirements. Equum was designed to make healthcare delivery rewarding again, by improving access and outcomes for everyone."

The collaboration of the two telehealth organizations is aimed at helping providers finally see a return on investments they have made in telehealth technology and services over the past decade.

"Working with our members, partners and other key stakeholders, we are bringing an even stronger, more informed and inclusive voice to the important issues that will shape the future of healthcare delivery, including creating opportunities to expand access to needed care for our underserved and rural communities," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. "The ATA is focused on advancing telehealth policy and establishing virtual care as an effective option in a hybrid healthcare system that better supports overburdened providers and delivers quality care to patients where and when they need it. We look forward to working with Equum Medical to achieve our common goals."

Scurlock will deliver a podium presentation entitled: "We are Virtually There: Deploying a Virtual Safety Net to Support Acute Care Transitions and Patient Flow," during ATA2022, the association's Annual Conference & Expo, the event of record for the telehealth industry. Taking place May 1-3 in Boston, ATA2022 will bring together leaders and decision-makers to provide a fresh perspective and actionable insights on virtual care and where we go from here. Register to attend here.

About the ATA

An organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the American Telemedicine Association is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the system to do better for more people. The ATA represents a broad and inclusive member network of leading healthcare delivery systems, academic institutions, technology solution providers and payers, as well as partner organizations and alliances, working to advance industry adoption of telehealth, promote responsible policy, advocate for government and market normalization, and provide education and resources to help integrate virtual care into emerging value-based delivery models. @americantelemed #telehealthishealth

About Equum Medical

For over 10 years, Equum Medical has provided acute care telehealth-enabled care teams to address the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Equum Medical's flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extending patient care in specialty areas and offering program leadership. Equum Medical enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational, and financial impact. For more information, visit www.equummedical.com.

