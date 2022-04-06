MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise!™ Roblox Integration

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare"

CHATSWORTH, Calif. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox. The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.

MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise!™ Roblox IntegrationL.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in “Twilight Daycare” (PRNewsfoto/MGA Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

The L.O.L. Surprise!™ collaboration with Gamefam marks the start of a cutting-edge and mutually beneficial partnership in which the players of Gamefam's "Twilight Daycare" and passionate fans of L.O.L. Surprise!™ collide. The integration offers players a new and immersive gaming experience, featuring all-new L.O.L. Surprise!™ characters that are distinguished by their fierce fashion and bold style. The collaboration is the latest example of top kids entertainment IP breaking into the digital space through strategic and imaginative placements across leading digital platforms. The L.O.L. Surprise! integration in "Twilight Daycare" has proven wildly popular since its debut and has exceeded all engagement forecasts. Now, players can experience a second round of gameplay with even more surprises within "Twilight Daycare" until April 15 .

Twilight Daycare is developed by Gamefam within the Roblox universe that allows users to play as babies, toddlers, or caretakers as they participate in activities like feeding, diaper changing, playing with toys, and more. The trailblazing partnership allows for fans of both the game and brand to socialize with L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Queens and twelve L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, win costumes worn by the characters, enter an L.O.L. Surprise! Diner, and a customized L.O.L. Surprise! House. Both the costumes and house will stay with the players after the activation is complete, encouraging continued play. The integration also includes in-game L.O.L. Surprise billboards for players to check out as players whip through the streets of Twilight Daycare City.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the best developers of Roblox games, Gamefam, on this innovative partnership. With the addition of WildBrain Spark, we have been able to bring L.O.L. Surprise! to the virtual world in a groundbreaking and engaging way," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment.

Joe Ferencz , CEO of Gamefam, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Gamefam provides not just Roblox's biggest ad network, but the only one owned and operated by creators and for creators, allowing for the most scaled and authentic brand campaigns in the metaverse. L.O.L. Surprise! is a strong, organic fit with our Twilight Daycare franchise and offers players incredible value - deep interactions with a brand they know and love in a delightful setting. We're thrilled with how players have engaged with L.O.L. Surprise! in Twilight Daycare and are excited to see phase two roll out."

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com .

About Gamefam

Gamefam is the leading professional publisher and developer of games on metaverse platforms like Roblox, Minecraft and more with experiences that average 27MM+ gameplay sessions per day. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 750 million monthly visits comprising 83 million hours of engagement across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include All Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Car Dealership Tycoon, RoBeats!, Gym Tycoon, Hot Wheels Open World and Eating Simulator. The Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

About WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba!, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Polly Pocket and more. With more than 245 million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London, New York and Los Angeles, WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com .

(PRNewsfoto/MGA Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGA Entertainment