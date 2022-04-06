Nanoprecise Sci Corp Wins Maruti Suzuki Cohort 5 of the MAIL programme

EDMONTON, AB , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, an automated Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider is awarded FIRST PLACE in the Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). The programme offers tech start-ups with digital innovations, an opportunity to do a Proof-of-Concept project with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and allows Maruti Suzuki the opportunity to evaluate the highest potential technologies that will continue to improve their operations.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp specializes in the delivery of comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for the lifecycle monitoring of equipment, using IoT, AI and Data science applications. Nanoprecise was awarded FIRST Place in the MAIL programme by preventing significant hours of downtime while monitoring critical equipment in the assembly line of the manufacturing plant.

The Nanoprecise Team installed MachineDoctor™ sensors on the critical cyclo-drives to capture the complex machine health data in ways that could not be done previously by the Maruti Suzuki team. The AI-based software was then able to detect an early-stage fault using acoustic emissions and confirmed the fault progression using vibration analysis. This multi-sensor input approach highlighted the unique capabilities of Nanoprecise. The maintenance team, upon inspection, confirmed serious deterioration in the equipment bearing, corroborating the insights provided by the automated Nanoprecise solution.

"It can be very difficult to monitor the condition of various machines, especially when it involves cyclic-operations. With our AI-based solution, automobile manufacturers can rely on an automated system to monitor the health & performance of machines and equipment sets in near real-time. It offers the capability to detect minor changes in their operational parameters, monitor progression, and provide insights before they impact production or cause downtime. Winning Cohort 5 is a testament to our capability to revolutionize the maintenance sector with technology", says Prashant Verma, Co-founder & Product Head, Nanoprecise Sci Corp.

Nanoprecise emerged as the winner of the programme after a multi-stage and highly competitive shortlisting process over a 6-month period that included detailed presentations and technology demonstration. Nanoprecise is currently implementing extensions to the initial Proof of Concept with MSIL, and the domain experts at Maruti Suzuki are guiding and mentoring the team to accelerate the scale up of application across the Maruti Suzuki.

About Nanoprecise

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an automated AI-based predictive maintenance solution provider that facilitates early detection of even small changes in machine operations well before they impact production or cause downtime. Nanoprecise specializes in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial IoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and condition monitoring. The AI-based solution offers real-time predictive information about the genuine health and performance of industrial assets. Nanoprecise is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, and works with companies across various sectors to help drive their Industry 4.0 journey.

To know more about Nanoprecise, visit: www.nanoprecise.io

