Neuromod Establishes Global Commercial Leadership Team

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod Devices Ltd. has announced the formation of a global commercial leadership team to direct the commercialisation of its Lenire tinnitus treatment device through key partnerships.

The establishment of the team sees the organisation's U.S. leadership executives Tish Ramirez, Holly Dean, and Stephanie Glowacki join its existing commercial leadership to establish a cross-functional group with significant sales, marketing, finance, and clinical experience in the hearing healthcare industry. The cross-functional team's strategy will support existing clinical partners to continue achieving successful treatment outcomes through further clinical and commercial initiatives while partnering with key specialist clinicians to introduce Lenire in new markets.

In addition to his role as CEO of Neuromod USA Inc., Neuromod's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Eric Timm has been appointed President, Global Commercial Operations to head the newly formed team with global responsibility for the organisation's commercial strategy.

"Since bringing Lenire to market we've achieved significant success by expanding its availability across Europe. Building on that success I am delighted to announce the formation of our global commercial leadership team to further support our healthcare partners in achieving positive outcomes for their tinnitus patients and introduce Lenire to new markets through key partnerships", says Ross O'Neill, Founder and CEO, Neuromod Devices Ltd.

Mr. Timm has more than 35 years' experience holding leadership positions in medical devices and hearing aid companies. He joined Neuromod as CEO of Neuromod USA in 2021 from WS Audiology, one of the biggest hearing aid manufacturers in the world, where he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the company's U.S. wholesale business.

Before that, he was CEO of Sivantos USA when it merged with Widex to become WS Audiology. He had previously been Chief Operating Officer of Sivantos USA. In addition, Eric has held general management, sales, marketing, and corporate strategy leadership positions at Phonak, Cardinal Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb and 3M.

"Since joining Neuromod I have seen first-hand the tremendous outcomes tinnitus patients have achieved using Lenire and I'm looking forward to working with our commercial team to make that a reality for more people living with the condition", says Eric Timm, President, Global Commercial Operations and CEO, Neuromod USA.

The announcement comes following the launch of Lenire into the Spanish market in March as Neuromod continues to expand availability of the device throughout Europe. Earlier in the year the organisation launched Ótologie, its clinical service dedicated to tinnitus care.

Florian Elsaesser has been appointed Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, assuming responsibility for the execution of Neuromod's corporate strategy agenda.

Prior to joining Neuromod in 2020, Mr. Elsaesser held various executive positions for Sivantos and Siemens Audiology. Prior to Siemens Audiology's acquisition by Private Equity fund EQT, Florian held senior financial roles managing global functions in finance and controlling. After the acquisition, Florian went on to hold senior business development and marketing roles in the newly rebranded Sivantos. In these roles, he managed the acquisition and integration of companies and coordinated global sales and marketing functions.

"Florian has been instrumental in our success so far to bring Lenire to as many people with tinnitus as possible and holds critical experience in corporate development that he will bring to our strategic ambitions. I'm delighted to be working with him closely as we look to further support underserved patient populations through our planned corporate agenda", says Ross O'Neill.

"I'm looking forward to working with our dedicated global teams to progress our corporate development agenda to further support patient populations through best-in-class treatment interventions", says Florian Elsaesser, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.

Lenire is a bimodal neuromodulation device which has shown in large-scale clinical trials to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus by combining mild electrical pulses to the tongue with sound stimulationi. It's currently available in eight countries in Europe through prescription by qualified healthcare professionals.

About Neuromod Devices Ltd

Founded in 2010, Neuromod Devices Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Neuromod specialises in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations who live with chronic and debilitating conditions. The lead application of Neuromod's technology is in the field of tinnitus, where Neuromod has completed extensive clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation platform in this common disorder. Neuromod's tinnitus treatment device, Lenire, is currently available throughout Europe. For more information visit www.neuromoddevices.com.

About Lenire

Lenire is the first non-invasive bimodal neuromodulation tinnitus treatment device shown to soothe and relieve tinnitus in a large-scale clinical triali. Lenire has CE-mark certification for the treatment of tinnitus under the supervision of an appropriately qualified healthcare professional in Europe. Further details about Lenire including a list of providers can be found at www.lenire.com.

