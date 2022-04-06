PSP Capital Announces Acquisition of StormTrap, a Global Leader in Stormwater Management Solutions

PSP Capital's newest advanced industrial platform leverages firm's building products and infrastructure focus and deep industry relationships

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSP Capital, a global private investment firm founded by its Chairman, Penny Pritzker, has acquired StormTrap, a leading provider of innovative stormwater management systems, from Warren Equity Partners. PSP Capital's acquisition of StormTrap was completed in partnership with the company's management team as well as its founding family.

StormTrap, based in Romeoville, IL, provides cutting-edge solutions in underground stormwater management that better manage runoff, protect waterways, ensure enhanced environmental protection and improve water quality and treatment. Stormwater management is one of the fastest growing segments in the infrastructure sector, driven by aging water infrastructure, increasing focus on water quality, scarcity and rising costs of land, urban infill trends and greater occurrences of extreme weather events causing flooding. StormTrap is a critical partner to property owners in addressing these trends and needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome the StormTrap team into the PSP Partners family of market-leading businesses," said Penny Pritzker, Chairman of PSP Partners and former U.S. Commerce Secretary. "StormTrap is an innovative, solutions and service-oriented company with a fantastic team serving a growing market need. This is a company that not only provides engineered, highly-customizable and efficient solutions in stormwater management but also delivers and continues to invest in conservation and environmental protection tools to enhance water quality."

"The StormTrap leadership team and organization is energized and excited about this partnership with PSP Capital," said Nate Olds, CEO of StormTrap. "With its dedicated focus on the building products and infrastructure sector, highly relevant global network and values-based culture, PSP's alignment with StormTrap was evident from day one. We are thrilled to begin this partnership with PSP as we continue to invest in and grow our market-leading business."

StormTrap has a differentiated, asset-light model built on robust in-house R&D and a stellar outsourced vendor network of manufacturing partners, together serving clients and partners across North America as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. In connection with the acquisition by PSP, Jamie Hawken, an industry veteran and member of the Company's founding family, will continue to serve on StormTrap's Board of Directors.

"Our investment in StormTrap is a reflection of PSP's focus on investing in market-leading businesses and partnering with outstanding management teams," said Michael Oleshansky, Managing Director of PSP Capital. "We are excited about our new partnership with the StormTrap team, and to continue our strong investment momentum at PSP Capital in the Advanced Industrials and Business and Technology Services sectors."

"From the first time we met Nate and team, it was clear that this was a dynamic company with a fantastic culture and innovative approach that aligned perfectly with our expertise in specialty building products and infrastructure, as well as our deep industry relationships." said Don Traubert, Vice President, PSP Capital. "We are incredibly bullish on StormTrap's future, and very much looking forward to supporting its dynamic leadership team and making investments to build upon the company's proven track record as a market leader in stormwater management and water quality solutions."

PSP Capital is focused on buyouts and investments in established businesses, with a focus on two primary sectors: Advanced Industrials (Products and Services) and Business and Technology Services. In recent months, the firm has made a number of new investments and added to its deep leadership team with Jon Skinner joining PSP Partners as Chief Executive Officer in January. The acquisition of StormTrap adds a strong advanced industrial business to PSP Capital's growing portfolio of companies and follows PSP Capital's recent new technology services platform investment in Ntiva [www.ntiva.com]. PSP Capital's investment in StormTrap was led by Michael Oleshansky and Don Traubert.

About StormTrap, Inc.

StormTrap offers proven and leading-edge solutions for managing runoff, protecting waterways and improving the use of property. StormTrap is committed to providing cost-effective, customized water management solutions to engineers, owners and municipalities across North America and abroad. Whether customers are concerned about water quality, detention, infiltration or water harvesting, StormTrap has a design that will reduce footprint, accommodate site constraints, lower overall costs and meet specific project needs. For more information, please visit www.stormtrap.com.

About PSP Partners:

PSP Partners is a Chicago-based private investment firm founded by its Chairman Penny Pritzker, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The firm is comprised of a highly experienced team of investment professionals and business builders focused on partnering with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to build market-leading businesses and develop valuable assets. With investment strategies focused on established businesses (PSP Capital), emerging/growth companies (PSP Growth) and real assets (Pritzker Realty Group), PSP Partners invests across stages and asset classes with a primary emphasis on business & technology services, advanced industrials and real estate that are well-aligned with its expertise and experience. For more information, visit www.psppartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PSP Capital