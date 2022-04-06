Rivery Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, a leading data management company, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery , a designation geared to help our mutual customers use our complimentary platforms with full confidence.

By earning this designation, Rivery has proven their products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that Rivery products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them. In addition, being part of the program, Rivery will cement its partnership with Google Cloud as a partner, getting more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint initiatives.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program created to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process. Firstly, Google runs a series of data integration tests and compares results against benchmarks. Secondly, it works closely with partners to fill any gaps. Thirdly, documentation is refined for our mutual customers.

Since 2020, Google Cloud customers can directly access Rivery via Google Cloud Marketplace, making it incredibly simple to connect both platforms and get started right away. In addition, with the 2021 launch of Rivery Kits , Google Cloud users have access to pre-engineered data workflows for popular use cases such as Marketing Analytics, Social Media Analytics and Google Analytics . All these initiatives help data teams create their perfect data stack without wasting time or resources trying to access and align data from numerous sources.

"Recognizing Rivery's platform as Google Cloud ready - BigQuery indicates that their integrations with BigQuery deliver excellent experiences and value for customers," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Businesses are increasingly bringing partner platforms like Rivery together with BigQuery to form their data stacks, and we're delighted to partner with Rivery to make it very easy for these customers to bring data into BigQuery for analysis and to inform decision-making."

Limor Fledel, Rivery's Head of Product said: "Ensuring Google Cloud users can enjoy Rivery's full product suite with confidence is key for them to create the perfect modern data stack. Anyone using Google Cloud can access Rivery with a single click via Google Cloud Marketplace. In addition, it's an opportunity for Rivery to collaborate with Google Cloud in the development of joint product roadmaps. "

About Rivery:

Rivery is the end-to-end data platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration, and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer, BuzzFeed, and American Cancer Society trust Rivery with their data.

