Statewide Collaborative of Health and Community Leaders Announces Launch of findhelpidaho.org

BOISE, Idaho, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a statewide collaborative, Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) in partnership with community-based organizations, is excited to announce the launch of findhelpidaho.org. findhelpidaho.org is part of findhelp. Findhelp is the leading national search and referral platform of social service organizations providing a safe, secure, and effective website for individuals and community-based organizations to connect with social services.

The creation of findhelpidaho.org began with the recognition of a problem: the state of Idaho is resource rich but navigating resources can be a barrier for both social service providers and community members seeking services. findhelpidaho.org is a tool to make the search process easier, leading to greater social and health outcomes.

The goal of findhelpidaho.org is to make finding community resources easy so that Idaho residents can get the help they need to lead healthy, successful lives. findhelpidaho.org serves all 278 zip codes in our state and is committed to including free and reduced-cost services that meet the needs of Idaho residents. Housing assistance, food pantries, medical care, and transportation are just a few of the resources available on findhelpidaho.org. Zip code searches list the closest local programs first and can be done completely anonymously. Combined with the resources of the national findhelp platform, findhelpidaho.org can also pull in regional, statewide, and national services.

"Our collaborative is proud to support a website to connect residents of Idaho with community-based organizations that can help people find free and reduced cost resources," says Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director of IHDE. "Through IHDE's statewide license with findhelp, we are excited to bring people together in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to improve health outcomes in our state."

This statewide collaborative of Idaho-based partners remains a trailblazer in the social needs and health care space across the nation, acting as one of the first groups of its kind. To learn more about the resources available to Idaho residents and community-based organizations, please visit www.findhelpidaho.org.

Partners of the findhelpidaho.org collaborative include Idaho Health Data Exchange, United Ways of Idaho, the Idaho Foodbank, the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Saint Alphonsus, Genesis Community Health, and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

