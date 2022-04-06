UserZoom Closes Strategic Growth Investment from Thoma Bravo, Reaching $800 Million Valuation

Funding Supports Product Innovation to Enable More Companies to Harness, Measure and Leverage Digital Experience Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the pioneer of the Digital User Experience (UX) Insights category, today announced the closing of its strategic growth investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The investment, which values UserZoom at $800 million, will be used to accelerate innovation and growth for UserZoom's proprietary insights system. UserZoom founders and management, as well as current investor Sunstone Partners, will remain significant shareholders.

Since its founding in 2007, UserZoom has brought UX research out of the laboratory and into the digital age. UserZoom brings together mixed-method research capabilities, world-class UX consultancy, a sophisticated participant recruitment engine, and the measurement and reporting tools necessary to demonstrate business impact. The investment will let even more customers be infused into the product and design experiences shaping their companies – allowing end users to remain at the forefront of digital innovation.

"This is a huge milestone in UserZoom's journey to becoming the most valued brand in user experience insights," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of UserZoom. From our research consulting roots in the late 2000s, we have designed our products and services to power exceptional digital experiences for our customers and our central role in this industry has never been more vital.

"Every company is a digital experience company. The industry is rapidly evolving, and our customers demand high quality, rigorous insights that match the speed and scale of their growing businesses. We also know that proving the impact of insights on revenue targets, is critical to future UX investment.

"This partnership gives us the resources to serve our customers with the rapid insights they need, without sacrificing quality, throughout the entire product development lifecycle. With Thoma Bravo's support, we will continue innovating to solve the increasing demand for strategic design investments and build exceptional digital products that drive measurable ROI."

"As companies increasingly digitize and interact with their customers online, capturing and quickly executing on real-time UX data is critical for customer retention and business results," said A.J. Rhode a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Alfonso and his team are leading the charge in digital experience research and testing, and we believe this UX insights category has tremendous growth potential. We look forward to applying our software and operational expertise to support UserZoom's continued product innovation and market expansion."

UserZoom was advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey and Gunderson Dettmer LLP. Thoma Bravo was advised by DBO Partners and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About UserZoom:

UserZoom is the leading Digital User Experience Insights System. Its all-in-one platform, participant recruitment engine and professional services provide the in-depth quantitative and qualitative insights essential to testing, measuring and improving digital product experiences at speed and scale throughout the product development lifecycle. UserZoom helps businesses connect insights to their most important performance metrics, so they can make confident, customer-focused decisions that drive growth and deliver competitive advantage. With operations in North America and Europe, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, Kimberly-Clark, and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com.

About Thoma Bravo:

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $103 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 375 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit: www.thomabravo.com.

