Yardi Senior IQ Releases New Clinical Dashboards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Senior IQ now offers clinical dashboards tailored to the unique needs of senior living providers. The dashboards, made available in the 1.18 update, equip providers to track clinical trends, identify residents at risk, pinpoint problems and improve community protocols.

Senior IQ draws clinical data directly from Yardi® EHR, a full-service electronic health record solution, and presents key information in user-friendly dashboards. The dashboards make clinical data easy to find and interpret, allowing providers to make fast, informed decisions for their business.

The 1.18 update includes a clinical falls dashboard for analyzing fall metrics, a clinical vaccination dashboard for tracking residents who have accepted, received or declined important vaccinations, a clinical medication dashboard for monitoring antipsychotic usage and a clinical census measures dashboard that unites census, financial and clinical information on a single platform. The data points in each dashboard were carefully selected by Yardi to help providers track quality measures and performance metrics.

"Having clinical data readily available in Senior IQ is advantageous for senior living providers," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Rather than signing into Yardi EHR, our clients can view clinical metrics directly in the new dashboards. They can then use that integrated data to make responsive decisions regarding staffing, safety protocols and care services."

Learn more about Yardi's business intelligence solution for senior living providers. To view more details on the 1.18 update, current clients select the Help button in Senior IQ, follow the navigation pane on the left-hand side and choose Updates and New Features.

