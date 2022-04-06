ZAPPOS.COM NAMES SCOTT SCHAEFER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Company Veteran Transitions from Acting CEO to Official Appointment

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com, the experiential e-commerce and customer service company, today announces the appointment of Scott Schaefer to Chief Executive Officer. Schaefer, a long-tenured leader within the organization, has been acting CEO since December 2021. Prior to serving as acting CEO, he served as Vice President of Finance which was preceded by multiple positions with financial, operational, and strategic scopes at the company over the course of his nearly 14-year tenure at Zappos. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer held finance related roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young.

As CEO, he will oversee the culture-focused company which has more than 1,400 employees, spanning across the United States. Schaefer is known internally for collaborating on new ways to drive innovative solutions and experimenting with creative opportunities to deliver Zappos's signature "WOW" to employees, customers and brands. (Not so much for his singing voice, no matter what he thinks). Always living the Zappos brand, he's also a passionate sneakerhead.

Schaefer is already implementing his leadership vision, anchored in Experience, Efficiencies, Energy, and Each Other (a nod to Zappos's famous company culture of customer service, built around its 10 Core Values).

"I am thrilled and honored to continue my journey at Zappos as Chief Executive Officer," said Scott Schaefer. "My genuine passion for and deep understanding of our business allows me to get a quick start in creating an unmatched experience for our brand partners, surprising and delighting our customers, continuing our long history of leading compassionately and, as a financier at heart, strengthening our business's financial position."

The appointment is effective immediately.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

