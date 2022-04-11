4A'S PARTNERS WITH MADE OF MILLIONS TO LAUNCH MADE ACADEMY WITH A FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

On-Demand Mental Health Curriculum Will Empower Employees and Agencies Alike

BBDO is First Agency to Pilot Program

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, and Made of Millions , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health, announced today an exclusive partnership to launch Made Academy to 4A's members and the advertising and media industries at large. Made Academy is an on-demand mental health curriculum that will ensure that every day employees feel empowered to take control of their personal wellness needs while also providing the tools for agencies to create a happier and healthier work environment.

"Normalizing discussions and taking action to support mental health at the workplace is the future of work," said Sean McGlade, SVP, Talent and Learning Solutions at 4A's. "Employers need to encourage a more honest dialogue about how people are feeling and what people need-- and to do so in an informed, inclusive, and empathetic way. The launch of Made Academy will empower employees and provide the critical support that agencies need to foster healthier, more inclusive work environments."

"At Made, our mission is to reach as many people as possible with life-saving mental health education. And that's exactly what this partnership represents… the opportunity to move mental health awareness into action within the advertising industry," said Anastasia Kuznetsova, co-founder and creative director of Made of Millions.

As the sole distributor of Made Academy for the agency world, the 4A's will offer Made Academy's six self-paced content modules with videos, quizzes, and resources, while also giving participants the ability to co-create custom training and workshop tools based on their unique needs.

What Will Made Academy Offer:

Mental health education through an intersectional lens. Understanding how race, gender, and socio-economic status influence how we see and experience mental health.

Wide-ranging perspectives and experiences, from experts and advocates. Participants can get actionable insights from a diverse collection of mental health providers, HR professionals, people with real-life experiences, and more.

Information on warning signs and preventative approaches. Participants can learn how to proactively care for their mental health and recognize warning signs before they lead to a situation.

Guidance on language and destigmatization. The program explores how everyday language contributes to the stigma around mental health, and how to create a more positive impact.

Business benefits of mental health education. Companies will better understand how mental health impacts culture, wellness, and productivity, with actionable insights to start driving change.

4A's member and award-winning creative agency network, BBDO, is one of the first agencies to pilot and participate in the program. As an employee resource the team at BBDO has integrated Made Academy into their internal employee wellness program "Be Well @ BBDO," which was designed as a repository of resources around mental health, mindfulness and allyship. The agency worked with the 4A's Talent and Learning Solutions team to create a bespoke curriculum that meets employees wherever they are on their mindfulness journey.

"Over the last three years we've experienced significant societal trauma - socio-political and civil unrest and a global pandemic that has altered the ways in which we live and work," said Jason Rosario, Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer at BBDO. "As the lines between our personal and professional lives continue to blur, it's important that we support our people and provide them with resources to care for themselves, their colleagues, and families. When we ask people to bring their full, authentic selves to work, organizations must do all they can to provide psychologically safe spaces to do so. We hope Be Well @ BBDO and the Made Academy curriculum does exactly that."

To learn more about the 4A's Made Academy program and sign up, please visit https://podcourses.aaaa.org/library/made-academy-170400/377398/about/ .

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

About Made of Millions:

Made of Millions Foundation is a global mental health advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. Its platforms, events, campaigns, and resources reach millions of sufferers worldwide each year. For more information, please visit http://www.madeofmillions.com.

