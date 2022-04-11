Increasing Integration of Electronic Components to Support Spending on Repair Services

Greater spending on high-end appliances, electronics to boost growth

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on repair services is forecast to advance 3.2% yearly in nominal dollars through 2025, according to Repair Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In real (inflation-adjusted) dollar values, demand for repair services is projected to grow 1.6% per year to 2025. Increasing integration of electronic components into monolithic assemblies means more components must be replaced during repair, propelling gains in excess of growth in activity. Rising disposable personal income levels will support spending on repairs, as well as the purchase of new warranty-bearing products. Furthermore, consumers are expected to spend more vigorously on high-end electronic products, especially tablet computers, media devices, smartphones, and televisions containing advanced technologies that require professional repair services should they break. Such sales boost warranty coverage rates and, therefore, consumer likelihood to initiate a service call. Even so, the increasingly disposable nature of consumer electronics and appliances will undermine gains. Also, a surge in replacement of many items in 2020 and 2021 will lower the average age of the US appliance, electronics, and furniture stock, leading to fewer repairs needed.

Consumer spending on nominal repair services in 2021 is expected to expand 9.7% over 2020 levels. Real (inflation-adjusted) spending is forecast to grow 5.3%. Snarled supply chains are generating longer-than-usual wait times for consumers to get new electronics, furniture, and appliances. The logjam will continue pushing consumers into the repair market to get their old items fixed.

These and other key insights are featured in Repair Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US repair services personal consumption expenditures (PCE) in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars at the consumer level. Total PCE in both nominal and real terms is segmented by type of product serviced in terms of:

household appliances

audio-visual and information processing equipment

clothing

furniture, furnishings, and floor coverings

footwear and leather goods

To illustrate historical trends, total PCE and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Automotive and recreational vehicle repair are excluded from the scope of this report.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

