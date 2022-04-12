Bechtel announces new Manufacturing and Technology business.

Leveraging over a century of complex project delivery experience to meet the increasing needs of customers in the next generation of manufacturing

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, construction, and project management, today announced the formation of its new Manufacturing and Technology business to address growing customer and market demands for engineering, procurement, and construction services in the semiconductor, electric vehicle, synthetic materials, and data center sectors.

"Bechtel is embracing the challenge of developing resilient supply chains for the world's most advanced technologies," said Brendan Bechtel, the company's chairman and CEO. "The Manufacturing and Technology business will design, build, and integrate the complex components that make up these facilities and deliver solutions quickly to market."

Extraordinary challenges exist in the construction of advanced facilities, and Bechtel's experience and expertise make the organization uniquely positioned to respond to these critical needs. "Differentiated by our ability to design for rapid advances in technology and deploy best-in-class construction innovation, Bechtel Manufacturing and Technology helps customers realize their ambitions in the next generation of manufacturing," said Catherine Hunt Ryan, newly appointed president of the Manufacturing and Technology business. Catherine previously served as Bechtel's CFO, and serves on the company's Board of Directors.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Mining & Metals, and Manufacturing & Technology markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

