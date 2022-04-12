loanDepot donates $29,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on MLB Opening Day

Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of ALCS and NLCS donated $250 for every RBI during season openers

$25 per RBI during the regular season expected to raise more than $650,000 with Postseason bonuses adding to the total

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Major League Baseball's season openers, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, racked up $29,500 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the launch of its "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign. In the second year of its campaign, loanDepot will donate $25 for every run batted in (RBI) during the 2022 MLB regular season. The company elevated the amount to $250 per RBI for the first two days of the season, which tallied 118.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

loanDepot is the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB and Presenting Sponsor of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS).

"We're starting our second season as an MLB partner off strong with this donation to Boys & Girls Clubs," said loanDepot EVP, Chief Administrative Officer TJ Freeborn. "Making a real difference in the communities where Team loanDepot lives and works is in our DNA. We see the numbers from Opening Day as a great sign of things to come and look forward to putting more points on the board for youth and families across America."

Last year, 20,993 RBIs brought in more than $550,000 during the regular season and a special ALCS and NLCS bonus of $1,000 per RBI brought the year-long total to $665,000. An expected increase in RBIs this season could see more than $650,000 donated in the regular season alone, with more for planned bonuses during the Postseason.

The donations support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission to inspire and empower more than 4 million young people across the nation through the Atlanta-based national organization and local Clubs in:

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Detroit

Orange County, Calif.

Miami

Nashville

Phoenix

Throughout the MLB regular season and Postseason, loanDepot will also provide in-game experiences for Boys & Girls Clubs staff and kids.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been an Official Charitable Partner of Major League Baseball since 1997.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

