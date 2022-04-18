Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

10 Podium Presentations, Two Posters Include Results from the First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Investigational Treatment NOV03 (Perfluorohexyloctane)

VAUGHAN, ON and LAVAL, QC, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the presentation of 10 podium presentations and two poster presentations during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from April 22-26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment, NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), as well as from several studies involving the company's surgical technologies.

"Bausch + Lomb is committed to supporting continuous scientific exchange designed to help surgeons get the most out of our current technologies and better understand the potential of those in our pipeline," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "This type of ongoing dialogue is critical to ensure we meet the evolving needs of our customers and help them deliver positive outcomes for their patients."

The results of the Phase 3 trial (GOBI) evaluating NOV03, which is being investigated as a first-in-class treatment with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), will be featured in a podium presentation entitled, "Efficacy of Perfluorohexyloctane on Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease Associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: The Gobi Study." DED is one of the most common ocular surface disorders causing discomfort for millions of Americans, with MGD playing a key role in the development of the disease.1,2

The remaining podium and poster presentations will feature the results of studies evaluating the enVista® MX60E intraocular lens (IOL), enVista® toric MX60ET IOL, Crystalens® AO IOL, Stellaris Elite® vision enhancement system, ClearVisc™ dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical device and the cloud-based eyeTELLIGENCE™ digital integration platform, which is available exclusively on the Stellaris Elite®.



The full schedule of scientific poster and clinical presentations, as well as the list of promotional education events is as follows:

Scientific Podium Presentations





Saturday, April 23

"Correction of Low Levels of Astigmatism during Cataract Surgery with the Glistening-Free Monofocal Toric IOL with Enhanced Delivery Optics." Stephenson et al.

"Influence of Lens Position on Level of Negative Dysphotopsia Experienced by Patients After Cataract Surgery." Packer et al.

"Rotational Stability of Aberration-Neutral Hydrophobic Toric IOL with Enhanced Delivery Characteristics." Wiley et al.

"Randomized Bilateral-Eye Comparison of clinical outcomes Between 2 Novel Preloaded Hydrophobic Aspheric Monofocal IOLs." Shultz et al.

Sunday, April 24

" Efficacy of Perfluorohexyloctane on Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease Associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: The Gobi Study ." Tauber et al.

"Incidence of Clinically Significant Lens Rotations in Toric IOL Platforms: A Retrospective Consecutive Case Series." Hu et al.

"Patient Reported Outcomes Using CatQuest-9SF Questionnaire After Implantation of Glistening-Free, Toric IOL with Aberration-Neutral Optics." Liang et al.

"Phacoemulsification in 325 Consecutive Eyes with Cataract Blindness: Novel Surgical Classification and Techniques." Peters et al.

Monday, April 25

"Comparison of Visual Outcomes of Plate-Haptic Accommodating IOL versus Non-Diffractive Extended Vision IOL." Liang et al.

"Ex Vivo Comparative Evaluation of a New Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device." Stephenson et al.

Scientific Poster Presentations

"Implantation of Aberration-Neutral, Hydrophobic Toric IOL with Enhanced Optic Delivery for the Correction of Moderate to High Astigmatism." Sadri et al.

"Visual and Refractive Outcomes with an Aberration-Neutral Hydrophobic Toric IOL with Enhanced Delivery Characteristics." Sadri et al.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, Inc., is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Bausch Health is delivering on its commitments as it builds an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.





Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

1. Leonardi A, Modugno RL, Salami E. Allergy and Dry Eye Disease. Ocul Immunol Inflamm. 2021 Feb 5:1-9. doi: 10.1080/09273948.2020.1841804. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33544639. Available at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33544639/. Accessed on 3/8/22. 2. Sun M, Moreno IY, Dang M, Coulson-Thomas VJ. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: What Have Animal Models Taught Us? Int J Mol Sci. 2020 Nov 21;21(22):8822. doi: 10.3390/ijms21228822. PMID: 33233466; PMCID: PMC7700490. Available at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7700490/ Accessed 3/8/22.

®/TM are trademarks of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

All other product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

MTB.0056.USA.22

Investor Contact:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

(514) 865-3855

(877) 281-6642 (toll free) Media Contact: Lainie Keller lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (908) 927-1198

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.