Ommid Bavarian Joins Fan Engagement Platform Peeq As First CFO

Private Equity Exec and Serial Investor will play a key role in navigating Peeq's growth trajectory

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peeq (joinpeeq.com) announced that Ommid Bavarian will join the all-encompassing, fan engagement platform as its first CFO.

"I'm thrilled to join Peeq at such a crucial time and look forward to working collaboratively." Peeq CFO, Ommid Bavarian

Peeq's CEO Pete Hayes: "Ommid's ability to establish robust operational procedures aligned with growth objectives will be instrumental in Peeq's growth path. Ommid has shown that he can drive valuation and success. His addition adds value for our celebrity talent, especially those who are also investors and shareholders. I am so excited about our progress, our team, and our future."

Ommid comes to Peeq with over two decades of direct experience in operational, transactional, technical, and strategic accounting. He began his career in public accounting consulting with Ernst & Young. After EY, he held various accounting and finance positions at the Fortune 500 companies including Raytheon, Dover Corporation, Amcor, and Orora. Ommid spent more than 7 years investing and running a private equity company specialized in SAAS and software companies/startups. Ommid is also highly skilled in M&A and provided hands-on leadership for PE portfolio companies on all financial and operational aspects needed for growth and exit. He's also a serial tech investor.

"I am thrilled to join Peeq at such a crucial time and look forward to working collaboratively with the team and board towards a successful trajectory," says Ommid Bavarian. "The firm's founders, executive team, investors, and advisory committee bring a fantastic dynamic that exudes cross-functional teaming and cultivates an environment that I am proud to call home. I'm looking forward to contributing and adding further value as we continue to grow in the coming quarters."

About Peeq:

Peeq is an invite-only platform for creators and celebrity talent to engage with their fans and superfans. Peeq is bully free and committed to giving back. More at: joinpeeq.com

View original content:

SOURCE Peeq