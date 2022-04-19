Unique Logistics International, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended February 28, 2022

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. ("UNQL or the Company") (OTC Markets: UNQL) a rapidly growing global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced the filing of its Current Report on Form 10-Q (the "Current Report") reporting record financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of its current fiscal year.

Third quarter Net Revenue increased $159.4 million , or 175% versus the second quarter of prior year to $250.4 million ; for the year-to-date (9 months) Net Revenue of $845.6 million is rapidly approaching the billion-dollar mark

Third quarter Income from Operations, increased $2.0 million , or 667%, versus the second quarter of prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million for the third quarter is up $0.7 million , or 39%, versus the second quarter of prior year and for the year-to-date (9 months) is at $14.8 million (124% higher than prior year)

Key Results









(in millions)











Third Quarter Ended February 28

Nine Months Ended February 28

2022 2021

2022 2021























Net Revenue $ 250.4 $ 91.0

$ 845.6 $ 273.0 Income from Operations 2.3 0.3

14.1 2.8 Net Income (Loss)* $ (4.9) $ 1.3

$ 1.6 $ 2.1























Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.5 $ 1.8

$ 14.8 $ 6.6













As of







February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021

















Total Assets $ 155.3 $ 69.4





Total Stockholders' Equity* $ 3.9 $ 6.6









*Net Loss for the current quarter is after recognizing one-time non-operating costs related to debt extinguishment and mark to market of derivative liabilities described further, below, under Reduction of Debt.

"This was a tumultuous quarter for our industry. Geopolitical events, rising fuel prices, inflation and uncertain outlook for US consumer demand created challenges and potential headwinds for the logistics industry," said Sunandan Ray, CEO of UNQL. "UNQL kept its focus on its critical goals: increasing market share, progress towards closing of the acquisition plans we have already announced, improving our capital structure through the successful conversion of outstanding debt and taking the steps towards completing the financing event that we have disclosed in our public filings."

Key Business Highlights:

Revenue Environment:

Demand for international logistics services is expected to remain steady despite the uncertainties created by war, rising fuel costs, inflation and uncertainty surrounding US consumer demand outlook. Seasonal factors will also impact shipping volumes in the remainder of the Fiscal Year, but the overall trends are steady; and the Company is in a favorable position thanks to its continuous efforts to grow market share.





The reported revenue growth reflects the continuing success of the Company in achieving organic growth and increased market share by acquiring new customers in a challenging logistics market, through critical procurement and marketing strategies.

Cost Performance:

The quarter ended February 28, 2022 , saw the expected slowdown of retail demand after the holiday period and generally, in this period, shipping costs can be expected to decline. The rising cost of fuel, however, resulted in shipping costs declining less than expected. The yield on our business declined temporarily in the current quarter.

Wage inflation is an important factor, now, in the logistics industry and the cost of recruiting staff and the cost of retaining staff are on a rapidly increasing trend. With increased business we have added to our employee base and that together with wage inflation has resulted in significantly higher staff cost.

Reduction of Debt:

The Company has successfully executed an agreement with its convertible note holders for an exchange of notes and warrants of $3.9 million into equity (preferred stock). As a result, the Company eliminated all the convertible notes on its balance sheet.

In the quarter ended February 28, 2022 , the Company recognized net loss on the extinguishment of convertible notes payable and warrants of approximately $1.3 million in Other Income (Expenses) and recognized approximately $4.6 million as deemed dividends, both reflected in the statement of operations for the three and nine months, ended February 28 , 2022. Certain anti-dilution provisions exist in the Preferred Stock requiring derivative liability treatment. The Company recognized a $4.3 million loss on the mark to market of the derivative liability associated with the Series A Preferred Stock. The derivative liability associated with the anti-dilution provisions will expire upon the maturity of the provision, reducing the derivative liability to zero, or upon the conversion of preferred stock to common stock, ultimately reducing the derivative liability and increasing paid in capital for the fair value at the time conversion.

Non-GAAP Measurement of Business Performance:

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company, for the periods presented, to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.

The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by hose sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our services; the acceptance of our services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our services; the amount and nature of competition from other logistics service providers; the effects of changes in the logistics market; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















































28-Feb-22



31-May-21



(unaudited)





ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 995,598



$ 252,615 Accounts receivable – trade, net



102,409,988





20,369,747 Contract assets



36,129,971





23,423,314 Factoring reserve



-





7,593,665 Other prepaid expenses and current assets



504,742





761,458 Total current assets



140,040,299





52,400,799















Property and equipment – net



191,908





192,092















Other long-term assets:













Goodwill



4,463,129





4,463,129 Intangible assets – net



7,514,492





8,044,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets – net



2,693,878





3,797,527 Deposits and other assets



476,362





555,362 Other long-term assets



15,147,861





16,860,871 Total assets

$ 155,380,068



$ 69,453,762















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable – trade

$ 57,800,238



$ 38,992,846 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,628,742





2,383,915 Accrued freight



15,800,769





10,403,430 Contract liabilities



10,403,335





- Revolving credit facility



43,888,787





- Current portion of notes payable – net of discount



1,651,686





2,285,367 Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties



174,822





397,975 Derivative liabilities



12,693,282





- Current portion of operating lease liability



1,141,902





1,466,409 Total current liabilities



148,183,563





55,929,942















Other long-term liabilities



353,334





565,338 Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion



699,177





715,948 Notes payable, net of current portion – net of discount



608,767





3,193,306 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



1,656,882





2,431,144 Total long-term liabilities



3,318,160





6,905,736















Total liabilities



151,501,723





62,835,678















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)





























Stockholders' Equity:













Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized ,

with $5,000 liquidation preference;













Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000

issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021



130





130 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800

and 840,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February

28,2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively



821





840















Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195 and

none, issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May

31, 2021, respectively



-





- Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 192 and

none, issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May

31, 2021, respectively



-





- Preferred Stock, Value













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized;

655,781,078 and 393,742,663 shares issued and outstanding as of

February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively



655,782





393,743 Additional paid-in capital



323,570





4,906,384 Retained earnings



2,898,042





1,316,987 Total Stockholders' Equity



3,878,345





6,618,084 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 155,380,068



$ 69,453,762

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(unaudited)

























































2022

2021

2022



2021



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28,



2022

2021

2022



2021



















Revenues:

























Airfreight services

$ 127,787,167

$ 25,331,969

$ 455,020,012



$ 115,218,997 Ocean freight and ocean services



104,379,472



54,399,755



343,102,200





127,653,935 Contract logistics



725,932



828,084



2,659,652





2,355,647 Customs brokerage and other services



17,543,324



10,402,606



44,856,580





27,788,522 Total revenues



250,435,895



90,962,414



845,638,444





273,017,101



























Costs and operating expenses:

























Airfreight services



127,220,095



23,614,094



447,865,096





109,242,174 Ocean freight and ocean services



99,620,036



50,193,185



323,381,733





116,785,557 Contract logistics



459,492



354,723



1,529,318





916,549 Customs brokerage and other services



16,011,938



9,995,544



41,330,633





26,498,261 Salaries and related costs



2,551,481



2,424,476



8,120,799





6,716,612 Professional fees



190,765



425,676



669,091





1,084,156 Rent and occupancy



508,621



468,744



1,478,600





1,369,860 Selling and promotion



899,097



1,380,282



4,591,715





3,278,593 Depreciation and amortization



196,347



191,226



585,019





573,443 Fees on factoring agreements



-



1,271,384



27,000





3,155,647 Other



524,933



335,990



1,948,000





574,879 Total costs and operating expenses



248,182,805



90,655,324



831,527,004





270,195,731



























Income from operations



2,253,090



307,090



14,111,440





2,821,370



























Other income (expenses)

























Interest expense, net



(1,395,396)



(434,997



(4,566,876)





(241,013 Amortization of debt discount



-



(175,356



(776,515)





(605,519 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes payable



(1,344,087)



-



(564,037)





(1,147,856 Gain on forgiveness of promissory note



-



1,646,062



358,236





1,646,062 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(4,275,986)



-



(4,275,986)





- Other Income



60,000



-



60,000





- Total other income (expenses)



(6,955,469)



1,035,709



(9,765,178)





(348,326



























Net (loss) income before income tax provision



(4,702,379)



1,342,799



4,346,262





2,473,044



























Income tax provision



228,207



77,801



2,765,207





385,000



























Net (loss) income



(4,930,586)



1,264,998



1,581,055





2,088,044



























Deemed Dividend



(4,565,725)



-



(4,565,725)





-



























Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ (9,496,311)

$ 1,264,998

$ (2,984,670)



$ 2,088,044





























UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.











ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non GAAP Measure)































For the Three



For the Three Months Ended Months Ended 28-Feb-22 28-Feb-21 Net income (loss)

$ (4,930,586)



$ 1,264,998















Add Back:













Income tax expense



228,207





77,801 Depreciation and amortization



196,347





191,226 Stock-based compensation



-





41,666 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



1,344,087-





(1,646,062 Factoring fees



-





1,271,384 Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



1,395,396





610,353 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



4,275,986





-















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,509,437



$ 1,811,366



















For the Nine



For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended 28-Feb-22 28-Feb-21 Net income (loss)

$ 1,581,055



$ 2,088,044















Add Back:













Income tax expense



2,765,207





385,000 Depreciation and amortization



585,019





573,443 Stock-based compensation



-





91,666 Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes



(358,236)





(1,646,062 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



564,037





1,147,856 Factoring fees



27,000





3,155,647 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



4,275,986





- Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



5,343,391





846,532















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,783,459



$ 6,642,126

