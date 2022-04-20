Canopy Health Network Expands Access in San Mateo County with Addition of Seton Hospitals

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the addition of AHMC Seton Medical Center (Daly City) and AHMC Seton Coastside to its network alliance effective April 15, 2022. AHMC Seton Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of northern San Mateo since its founding as Mary's Help Hospital in 1893 and is recognized for its stroke treatment, cardio-vascular excellence, including STEMI certification. AHMC Seton Coastside operates the only 24-hour, stand-by emergency department on the Pacific Coast between Daly City and Santa Cruz. "AHMC Seton Medical Center and AHMC Seton Coastside are great additions to our strong network of hospitals in the Bay Area which includes UCSF Health, Dignity Health, John Muir Health and many others," says Canopy Health Chief Network Development Officer, Chandra Welsh. "We partner with UnitedHealthcare and Health Net to offer more affordable access to Canopy Health's strong network of hospitals and medical groups, which now includes AHMC Seton Medical Center and AHMC Seton Coastside."

With this addition, the Canopy Health network now encompasses 25 distinguished Bay Area hospitals. A feature unique to Canopy Health is the Alliance Referral Program which empowers members to seek referrals for care anywhere in the Canopy Health network. This program allows members convenient access to care where they live, work and play.

"We are excited to provide quality services to Canopy members", stated Sarkis Vartanian, Administrator. "In addition to our Emergency Room and Surgery Department, we offer a wide range of services including but not limited to Imaging/Radiology tests, Laboratory, and Women's Health Services. We have also received American Heart Association recognition for our Cardiac and Stroke services."

Members accessing AHMC Seton Medical Center and AHMC Seton Coastside will be referred in through their physicians at Hill Physicians Medical Group, the largest independent physician association in Northern California. "We are pleased to see the addition of AHMC Seton Medical Center and AHMC Seton Coastside to Canopy Health's alliance, bringing greater access to high-quality care for the San Mateo community," says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians and a Canopy Health Board Member.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals and providers.

Incorporated in March 2015, as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission. Our mission is to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality and member experience. Canopy Health currently includes five large physician groups and 25 participating hospitals across nine Bay Area counties.

