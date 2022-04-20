Henderson Brothers Taps Firm Veterans for New Strategic Roles

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henderson Brothers, the largest independent insurance agent in the greater Pittsburgh region, announced two promotions to its professional staff.

Thomas Philbin, Director of Commercial Lines, has been named Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and Director of Strategic Accounts, newly created roles supporting the firm's ongoing, strategic growth.

Philbin's property and casualty expertise has served Henderson Brothers customers for more than three decades. That experience coupled with his commitment to excellence and professionalism empowers him to serve the comprehensive needs of the firm's largest accounts.

Daniel Coast, CCIC, Vice President of Commercial Lines, has been named Practice Leader of Large Commercial Lines.

Coast will oversee all operations of the division, including critical carrier relations and new business development. A 14-year firm veteran, Coast brings extensive commercial insurance experience to this new position, particularly in the development and management of insurance and risk management programs for national and international companies.

"We are continuing to look for more acquisitions of agencies, producers, and books of business in and surrounding Pittsburgh and other geographic areas," said Tom Grealish, President of Henderson Brothers. "These promotions and restructuring are a critical part of our strategy for significant growth."

About Henderson Brothers

Since 1893, generations have turned to Henderson Brothers for insurance and expertise to shield them from risk in both good times and bad. Today, we offer insurance and consultation to customers both regionally and nationally. Our deep bench of more than 175 experts is ready to assist you plus provide access to many of the nation's largest and most respected insurance carriers and their resources. We are proud to offer solutions in risk management; to design benefit plans to attract and retain our region's top talent; and to service lines of commercial, personal property, and casualty insurance.

