Taos Ski Valley To Deploy Fully Electric Snowcat For Clean Grooming

PistenBully100 E's first North American deployment is helping Taos achieve net-zero commitment

TAOS, N.M., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley today took a major step forward in its commitment to be net-zero by 2030 by being North America's first ski resort to announce it will deploy a fully electric PistenBully snowcat . The 100 E from Kässbohrer is a state-of-the-art snowcat that will be used to groom Taos' slopes next ski season. The snowcat is just the latest in a series of major investments Taos has made to significantly reduce grooming and snowmaking emissions, in addition to a variety of other energy-saving investments.

Grooming is a major operational effort for any ski resort, with snowcats deploying every day before and throughout the entire ski season to prepare the slopes for skiers and riders. Taos has already invested in high-efficiency snowmaking and grooming equipment that use significantly less energy, and now with the new fully electric snowcat, the resort is further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its B Corp promise to use business as a force for good.

"Our mantra is to be better, not bigger, and this investment exemplifies that," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. " Achieving net-zero carbon emissions is the right thing to do for our community, our local environment, and the entire outdoor recreation industry, which is on the frontline of the climate crisis. We're grateful to the teams at PistenBully and Kässbohrer All-Terrain Vehicles that partnered with us and worked to help us secure this new snowcat."

The PistonBully 100 E uses a 126kwh battery and can operate for four hours per charge. Taos plans to install specialty charging stations for it in strategic locations throughout the mountain, and the resort has also installed 20 EV charging stations for guests and the local community to use. Taos secures its electricity through the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, so the daytime electricity used at the EV charging stations is generated through solar arrays, furthering the resort's net-zero commitment. Kit Carson Electric will be 100% daytime solar in June 2022.

"Whether it's snowcats, food composters that significantly reduce food waste and the associated methane gas, LEED-certification of our award-winning hotel, or our unwavering commitment to forest and stream health, we refuse to cut corners in environmental sustainability," continued Norden. "We must ensure this mountain community remains a viable, thriving outdoor respite for generations to come."

Taos is a three-time Golden Eagle award winner from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), which honors ski resorts for their environmental initiatives. In 2021, the most recent year awards were given, Taos was recognized for its climate change impact, and its overall environmental excellence.

The new PistonBully 100 E is expected to be delivered to Taos in Q1 2023 and will be deployed on the mountain during the Winter 23 ski season.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the world's first B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Taos Ski Valley