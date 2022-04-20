The U.S. lags behind when it comes to exploring sex toys online - but Sweden is leading the way

The U.S. lags behind when it comes to exploring sex toys online - but Sweden is leading the way

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, conducted by TechySex.com , reveals people's interest in sex toys throughout the United States and Europe with Sweden on top of the list, leaving all U.S. states behind with search volumes at least 56% lower than their European counterparts. There is a trend showing a correlation between a higher income and higher search volume in Europe, while in the U.S., the correlation is the opposite.

Infographic on Sex Toy Search Trends in the United States and Europe (PRNewswire)

The U.S. States Share Similar Interest Level

Overall, the states in the U.S. showed very uniform search volumes and relatively low deviation from the average. In Europe, the deviation was much more significant, with typically northern countries leading the way and outnumbering search volumes in the U.S.

Nordic Countries Leading With Sweden In Front

Swedish people show an interest to research generic terms for sex toys on Google two times more than any other country in Europe and over 3 times more than any state in the U.S. The monthly "dildo" searches in Europe were led by Norway, while the highest-ranking state in the U.S. was Alaska, lagging behind Europe's frontrunner by 36.6%.

Male Masturbators are as Popular as Dildos

While dildos are responsible for roughly one-fifth of sex toys sales worldwide, in the U.S, searches for male masturbators are more popular than for dildos by almost 33%. However, in Europe, the situation is slightly different and the research on male masturbators is 23% lower than on dildos.

Wealth and Interest In Sex Toys

The average income appears to correlate with search interest as well, with lower-income states showing slightly higher interest in sex toys. Europe showed a stronger correlation, but in the opposite direction, with high-income countries showing higher search volumes.

To learn more, please visit https://techysex.com/research/sex-toy-trends/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TechySex