Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will be the Featured Presenter and Special Guest at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi, will serve as the featured presenter and special guest at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention. His presentation, titled "The Energy Transition: View from a Global Hydrogen Leader," will be at 9:15 a.m. MT/7:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 26 at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Ghasemi's presentation will focus on the critical role hydrogen will play in the energy transition, particularly in the area of heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

"Hydrogen is not just the energy of the future, it is the energy of now. That is why Air Products is investing heavily in building a net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton," said Ghasemi. "The vast natural resources of the region, paired with the vision of Canada's leadership and its highly-skilled workforce will help Canada be a leader in the clean energy future. Canada's vision meshes well with Air Products' higher purpose to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and sustainability challenges."

Ghasemi is one of three Air Products' executives scheduled to speak at the two-day event.

1:30 p.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET on April 26. Eric Guter , Air Products' Global Vice President – Hydrogen for Mobility, will take part in a panel discussion titled "How Industry Initiatives and Joint Projects are Leveraging Government Resources and Changing Policies and Regulations," aton April 26.

1:30 p.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET on April 27. Rachel Smith , Air Products Canada's Vice President and General Manager, will participate in a panel discussion titled "The Producer Perspective: Navigating Through Uncertain Hydrogen Supply and Demand Needs," aton April 27.

Convention attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #414 on the exhibit floor to learn more about Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton and the company's hydrogen for mobility solutions.

Air Products and its subsidiary, Air Products Canada Ltd., in conjunction with the Government of Canada and the Province of Alberta in 2021 announced a multi-billion plan to build a landmark new net-zero hydrogen energy complex that will make Edmonton, Alberta the centre of western Canada's hydrogen economy and set the stage for Air Products to operate the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen network in the world.

The project begins with a previously announced transformative $1.3 billion (CAD) net-zero hydrogen production and liquefaction facility expected to be onstream in 2024. The project relies on an innovative combination of well-established technologies to jump-start an ambitious transition to carbon neutrality.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, gasification, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

For more detailed information about Air Products' net-zero hydrogen energy complex visit: www.airproducts.com/bluebutbetter.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

