Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Additional Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) is pleased to announce its recent successful listing on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US. The Company will be trading under the stock symbol OTCQB: SEPSF and will continue to sell its common shares on the CSE under the stock symbol CSE: ASEP. Asep Inc. will officially commence trading on the OTCQB as of the market opening today.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has also met the requirements for an account with the Depository Trust Company (DTC). The DTC is one of the world's largest securities depositories and acts as a limited-purpose trust company that will provide safekeeping through electronic record-keeping of securities balances. It will also serve as the Company's clearinghouse to process and settle trades as well as providing liquidity enhancement.

Chairman and CEO Rudy Mazzocchi commented, "Trading on the OTCQB is a significant milestone. It gives us added access and visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors interested in the biotech and healthcare industries. The listing is expected to provide us with added liquidity and a diversified investor base in a large established public market. In parallel to the CSE, we expect to develop a strong shareholder base in the U.S. to achieve an improved valuation considering the innovative nature of our therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, as we strive to impact patients around the globe."

Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, the Company's Founder and COO, added, "Our leading technologies are directed to major worldwide issues with enormous economic impacts. This OTCQB listing will enable us to more effectively engage with knowledgeable investors outside Canada who support innovative and effective solutions."

OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security. An extensive network of data distributors and media partners ensures that trade data, news and disclosure are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors. On the OTCQB, investors get an exchange-comparable information experience, convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure. Investors can find quotes and market information about the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SEPSF/overview.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

ABOUT SEPSIS

Sepsis is the body's dysfunctional response to infection and is very common, occurring in 49-million individuals globally. Recently the situation has worsened since sepsis is the cause of death in most patients who die from COVID-19. Sepsis is tremendously complex, and early symptoms are relatively non-specific, including fever, fatigue, hyperventilation and a fast heart rate — symptoms can also occur in other diseases. The most severe form of the disease, which occurs for up to one-half of all patients with suspected sepsis, leads to multi-organ failure and, in 23% of cases, death. Current diagnostic tools deliver results after approximately 24-36 hours, often delaying the initiation of treatment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to whether the OTCQB listing will give the Company significant access and visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors interested in the biotech and healthcare industries, whether the listing is expected to provide the Company with added liquidity and a diversified investor base and whether the Company achieves a strong shareholder base in the U.S. as well as an improved valuation.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021, and Asep Inc.'s most recent Management Discussion & Analysis) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

