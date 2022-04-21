DataShapes Welcomes Chester Aldridge as Chief Evangelist for its "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" SaaS Solutions and Vector Learning™ Technology

Aldridge Tapped to Promote DataShapes' Patented Technology That Transforms Data at the Edge and Brings Insight to the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataShapes, Inc., a real-time "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" solutions company, announced today that Chester Aldridge will be taking on the role of Chief Evangelist to identify new partners for DataShapes' patented Vector Learning™ technology that offers "AI for the rest of us."

With more than 25 years of experience in founding, advancing, and operating businesses—from start-ups to multi-million-dollar, publicly traded companies—Aldridge understands the intricacies of connecting organizations with new technologies.

"When Jon Myers (DataShapes CEO and Co-Founder) told me that DataShapes had the opportunity to become 'Splunk for IoT,' that got my attention," said Aldridge. "There's a tremendous market for the kind of content labeling and AI solutions that DataShapes is offering—especially for IoT and device data. My job is to tell the DataShapes story."

Aldridge is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of US Equity Holdings and has financed and managed numerous ventures in the fields of healthcare, renewable energy, basic materials, transportation, and entertainment. "We are glad to have Chester involved in DataShapes," said Carl Berg, DataShapes Co-Founder and Founder of Berg Venture Capital and Berg Health." His deep familiarity with markets relevant to DataShapes and his years of success in connecting innovative companies to large enterprises will be valuable to the company."

Highlights of Aldridge's career include helping to raise more than $150 million of private equity as a founder of multiple ventures; licensing and collaborating with world-renowned research and development institutions, such as the Buck Institute for Research on Aging; and fostering partnerships with organizations like NASA, Sony, and Disney. Aldridge was also a founding sponsor of the Fraunhofer TechBridge Program, established by Fraunhofer CSE (Europe's largest application-oriented research organization) to support the development of innovative, clean energy technology companies.

"Chester brings a wealth of experience and personal connections to the table," said Myers. "We have been working together for quite a while and I am glad to formalize our relationship. We are excited about the opportunities he will bring to DataShapes."

About DataShapes

DataShapes creates SaaS solutions with "Human-in-the-AI-Loop" capabilities to capture and automate human expertise. The company's patented Vector Learning™ technology transforms unstructured data into rich, structured data that lets knowledge workers and domain experts in security, defense, healthcare, and media and entertainment get insight, intelligence, and information in real time.

