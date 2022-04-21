Hard Rock International Upholds 'Save the Planet' Commitment by "Going Dark" for Earth Hour in Partnership with World Wildlife Fund

International hospitality brand conserved nearly 391,800 kilowatts of electricity by participating in the world's largest grassroots environmental movement across more than 100 properties

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of Hard Rock International's ongoing commitment to 'Save The Planet,' the world-renowned brand once again joined forces with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to participate in its annual Earth Hour movement. In an effort to support the planet and inspire others to take action, 114 Hotels, Cafes and Casinos in two dozen countries saved nearly 391,800 kilowatts of electricity this year; enough to power more than 1,500 outdoor concerts and significantly besting its 2019 and 2021 results. Together, Hard Rock International and World Wildlife Fund have helped conserve more than 603,000 kilowatts to-date through the Earth Hour movement.

World Wildlife Fund's annual Earth Hour global environmental event encourages countries, businesses, and iconic landmarks to host events and switch off lights to build awareness for climate change action. Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos participated by "going dark" on Saturday, March 26 for one hour starting at 8:30 pm local property time. During that time, guests at the properties' restaurants, bars, Rock Shops®, hotel rooms, lobbies and outdoor spaces enjoyed candle-lit dinners, acoustic musical performances, flame shows, sustainable cocktail promotions, and ROXITY Kids Club events.

"Hard Rock is thrilled to once again team up with World Wildlife Fund and lend support to the important work they do by bringing our 'Save The Planet' commitment to life during Earth Hour" said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "We hope that through the company-wide contribution of nearly 391,800 kilowatts conserved, our Hotels, Cafes and Casinos inspire others and showcase how simple habits can help preserve nature for generations to come."

In addition to Earth Hour, Hard Rock supported World Wildlife Fund throughout April by inviting all team members from across 68 countries to join its 'Save The Planet' Global Trivia Challenge. Engaging and informative questions focused on plastics and food – two environmental impact areas that closely impact Hard Rock operations – were led by WWF experts, Erin Simon, Head of Plastic Waste and Business, and Pete Pearson, Senior Director and Global Lead for Food Waste and Loss.

