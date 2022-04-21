Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-functional Tool to Measure, Mark & Cut (HOF-141)

Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create a more convenient way to carry and use a utility blade, mechanical pencil and a tape measure while working on various projects," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the 3 IN 1 UTILITY KNIFE. My design enables you to measure, mark and cut with one simple tool."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a multi-functional tool for measuring, marking and cutting procedures. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary tools are accessible for flooring installations and other tasks. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it eliminates the need to purchase, carry and maintain a quantity of separate tools. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multi-functional-tool-to-measure-mark--cut-hof-141-301526072.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.