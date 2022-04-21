LOCAL SOLAR COMPANY RECONIZED FOR EXCELLENCE

Solar Design and Installation for Coastal Beverage Company Earn Prestigious Award

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local solar installation company, Cape Fear Solar Systems was selected as SunPower's regional commercial Intelegant Award winner for their outstanding solar panel design and installation at Coastal Beverage Company. The SunPower Intelegant Award is a portmanteau combining "intelligent" and "elegant" to represent SunPower's smart and sleek solar solutions – defines the award recognizing solar installation projects that exemplify the company's commitment to outstanding system aesthetics, quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Winners were selected from SunPower's network of more than 800 small and medium-sized solar businesses spanning across the U.S.



The solar panels installed at Coastal Beverage Company help reduce operational costs, meet company environmental goals, and the company was able to take advantage of current tax incentives. Coastal Beverage Company has the largest single rooftop solar project in Wilmington: a 460-kilowatt Helix Roof.



"We are truly honored to have received this award and extremely proud of the solar system we designed and installed for Coastal Beverage Company. They were awesome to work with and really understood the financial and environmental benefits solar offers," stated Robert Parker, senior project manager at Cape Fear Solar Systems. Parker oversaw this commercial solar project from design to installation.

Robert Parker (left), senior project manager at Cape Fear Solar Systems presenting award to Brian Rector (right), CFO at Coastal Beverage Company for their solar project. (PRNewswire)

"Cape Fear Solar Systems has been an amazing company to partner with on this solar project. Robert Parker and his team made what I thought would be a difficult project seem flawless. From start to finish they handled the entire project with great communication and professionalism. We look forward to working with Cape Fear Solar Systems on our next project," explained Robert Kight, facilities manager at Coastal Beverage Company.

"We have been seeing a lot of interest from businesses this year—looking into energy solutions. Companies such as Coastal Beverage Company are leading the way and we are excited to help more businesses utilize solar energy to impact their bottom line and meet environmental goals," Parker concluded.

Cape Fear Solar Systems has been empowering home and business owners with energy independence for 15 years throughout Southeastern, North Carolina.

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in Southeastern, North Carolina by Solar Power World. Established in 2007, the company has designed and installed nearly 3,500 local solar systems to date. Cape Fear Solar's pride is in its team, providing the highest quality of craftsmanship, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Cape Fear Solar offers turnkey energy systems such as photovoltaic (solar electric) panels, home batteries, and electric vehicle charging stations for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cape Fear Solar visit www.CapeFearSolarSystems.com.

About Coastal Beverage Company, Inc.

Coastal Beverage Company is a leading beverage distributor and masters of their craft and fate. Their cultural manifesto is simple: Integrity, adventure, and a life lived responsibly. This is the relentless pursuit of excellence they strive for every day. The only prohibition they support is that against mediocrity, which is why at the end of the day, every beverage wants to be a Coastal Beverage. To learn more about Coastal Beverage Company visit www.coastal-bev.com.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Aerial view of Coastal Beverage Company’s solar panels installed by Cape Fear Solar Systems. (PRNewswire)

