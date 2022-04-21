Lumentum Introduces High-Precision FemtoBlade™ Laser System

Innovative design enables higher throughput, precision, flexibility, and reliability

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and industrial laser systems, announced today it has added a new femtosecond laser system to its portfolio of high-precision ultrafast industrial lasers—the FemtoBladeTM. The FemtoBlade laser employs a modular design that provides increased flexibility and high power at high repetition rates which will enable faster processing and improved throughput for micromachining applications, including OLED, PCB, ceramic and glass cutting, engraving, and solar cell processing. The FemtoBlade will make its debut at Lumentum's stand #330 at LASER World of PHOTONICS Munich from April 26 - 29, 2022.

"The FemtoBlade will differentiate Lumentum based on its higher power, providing greater throughput for our customers," said Yvette Just, Lumentum Product Line Manager for Commercial Lasers. "Our new advanced model enables faster processing time while still providing excellent processing quality."

Based on its rich history of producing reliable ultrafast lasers, Lumentum applies the same level of quality to the FemtoBlade and its ability to provide high pulse-to-pulse stability and long-term output power stability. Available in UV, IR, and green wavelengths, the FemtoBlade can be ordered with powers ranging from 12 W to 50 W of UV, up to 200 W of IR, or up to 100 W of green. FemtoBlade incorporates previous Lumentum ultrafast laser features with added benefits, including:

FlexBurst™ and MegaBurst™ - provides the ability to split the energy at a higher power of a single pulse (single pulse mode) into a group of pulses (burst mode)

AccuTrig™ - provides accurate triggering function for "on-the-fly" processing capabilities

SYNC - enables precise timing control for applications benefitting from the increased productivity achieved with high-speed galvo or line scanners

About the Product

The FemtoBlade laser's unique modular design allows its non-linear optics unit to be easily field-replaceable, significantly reducing down time. In addition, within the chassis of the FemtoBlade is both the laser head and electronic controller, eliminating the need for an external umbilical, offering customers a simpler, one-cable connection. The laser head and controller incorporate an ultra-stable, passively mode-locked seed oscillator that relies on Lumentum-proprietary semiconductor saturable absorber mirror (SESAM®) technology, optimized to reduce long-term degradation.

Lumentum is now accepting customer orders for the FemtoBlade. For a quote, contact customer.service@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

