Panasonic Joins Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)

CEBA membership furthers Panasonic's environmental sustainability journey launched with GREEN IMPACT global initiative in January

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a global leader in EV battery manufacturing, has joined the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) as part of its expanded focus on clean energy initiatives, and to help advance its environmental sustainability goals in North America and around the world. As an energy customer member of CEBA, Panasonic aligns with the global alliance of peer companies, energy developers and service providers seeking to unlock the marketplace for energy customers and lead a rapid transition to a carbon-free energy future.

"Panasonic has long been a leader in clean energy technology and manufacturing, including in solar and battery storage, but we must also do our part to mitigate the impacts of our internal carbon emissions," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairman and CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We look forward to becoming more involved in the CEBA member community and collaborating to promote and adopt innovative solutions to effectively deal with the climate crisis."

"Panasonic is proud to join CEBA, as we work to incorporate renewables, energy efficiency, and other innovative tools to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations," said Jeff Werner, Vice President, Corporate & Government Affairs, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We look forward to leveraging CEBA's expertise as we continue on our journey to reach our 2030 and 2050 decarbonization goals."

On April 1st, Panasonic announced its GREEN IMPACT corporate initiative, aiming to create a global impact that reduces CO2 emissions by more than 300 million tons¹, or approximately 1% of the current total global emissions of 33 billion tons², by 2050. Focusing on four goals in the long-term environmental vision, Panasonic looks to reduce emissions in the value chain including lighting, air conditioning and ventilation; avoid emissions for customers in existing business areas like automotive batteries, supply chain software and air quality; develop new technologies and solutions like hydrogen devices; and use 100% renewable energy throughout its operations.

As member of CEBA, Panasonic gains admission to numerous assets to support its environmental sustainability journey including education materials for all members of the company, collaboration on innovative solutions, exclusive events, and the opportunity to share and amplify the company's market leadership across the industry.

Panasonic officially became a member of CEBA on February 8, 2022.

¹ 300 million tons calculated with 2020 emission factors

² 2019 33.4 billion tons of CO2 emissions derived from energy use (source: IEA)

About CEBA

The Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) – a 501(c)(6) trade association – activates a community of nearly 300 members – representing more than $7 trillion in annual revenues and 14 million employees – to deploy solutions for a carbon-free energy system. Most members are institutional energy customers of every type and size and their partners, including energy providers, energy procurement intermediaries, climate and energy NGOs, and industry leading institutions. For more information, visit cebuyers.org and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

