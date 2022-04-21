Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close. Poshmark will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO and Rodrigo Brumana, CFO.

To access the live webcast and related press release, please visit Poshmark's Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event on the same website.

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

