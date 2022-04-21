ProColombia's 90th Business Matchmaking Forum Enhances Trade Relations Between the United States and Colombia

After two years of going virtual due to the global pandemic, this year's event was hosted in person and saw over 1,000 international buyers who had one-on-one meetings with over 1,700 Colombian exporters of goods and services.

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting Colombian goods and services internationally, recently hosted the 90th edition of one of Latin America's most important international trade events: the Business Matchmaking Forum. The event, which took place in-person for the first time since 2019, was held in both Medellín from March 28-29 and Cali, from March 30 until April 1. It was the perfect opportunity to position Colombia as a reliable and quality partner and supplier for different industries in the U.S in the face of the current uncertainty with some international suppliers.

The United States was the guest country of this year's edition with a 200-buyer delegation, the largest ever to attend. 2022 is a milestone year for the relationship between Colombia and the U.S; It marks the 10th anniversary of the FTA between the two countries, as well as the celebration of 200 years of bilateral relations. Colombia is the United States' third-largest trade partner in Latin America, and the Business Matchmaking Forum resulted in 5,000 appointments between American buyers and Colombian suppliers. Reports to-date indicate that U.S. buyers closed business deals during the event worth $5.1M and ProColombia estimates potential of U.S. deals to be finalized in the next three to six months for $14M.

"ProColombia's Business Matchmaking Forum continues to be one of our greatest tools to connect international buyers to Colombian exporters. After two very challenging years for international trade, Colombia continues to solidify its position as a trusted, reliable, and competitive supplier within the region for American businesses," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. "Colombia also has a competitive, innovative, and comprehensive exportable offer that goes beyond agribusiness," Santoro added.

While Colombia is widely known for its flowers and coffee exports, the country is also a top exporter of textile products, software, BPO services and construction materials to the United States, as well as fruits, cacao, fresh fish, confectionery raw and finished products, and packaging, among others.

For additional information on Colombia, visit https://procolombia.co/en.

